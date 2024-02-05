‘Gentle and caring, with a wicked sense of humour’: Colleague of Elgin bus driver pays tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Gentle and caring, with a wicked sense of humour’: Colleague of Elgin bus driver pays tribute

A Stagecoach driver who worked with Keith Rollinson has set up a fundraiser to help his family.

By Bailey Moreton
A photo of Keith Rollinson and a photo of floral tributes
Keith Rollinson died following an incident in Elgin on Friday. Image: Police Scotland/ Jasperimage

A colleague of an Elgin bus driver who died at the weekend has described how “truly shocked and saddened” all his workmates are.

Kirsty Robson, a bus driver who worked with Stagecoach alongside Keith Rollinson, has launched a fundraiser for his family.

Kirsty wrote: “Keith has only been with us for a little under two years but boy did he make an impression on us all. He was a private, gentle caring man with a wicked sense of humour.

“We are all truly shocked and saddened that this could happen. The funds will be donated directly to his family to help with anything that they may need.”

Outpouring of support after death of Elgin bus driver

Keith, 58, died in hospital after he was assaulted at Elgin’s bus station on Friday night.

The station was closed for most of the weekend, with many Stagecoach services disrupted.

Flowers and other tributes were left at the scene over the weekend as the news broke.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and police say enquiries are continuing.

A number of donors to the fundraiser also offered messages of support to Keith family.

Matthew Cameron wrote: “Rollo was good to me when I first started out over 25 years ago. He deserved better than this.”

A fellow Stagecoach employee from London, Louise Cocker said: “Sending my sincere condolences to Keith’s family, friends and work colleagues. Thinking of you all at this sad and difficult time. Rest in peace Keith.”

Maureen McHardy wrote: “My son is a colleague of Keith’s. No one should fear going to work. My heart goes out to his family, friends and workmates.”

Flower tributes left for Elgin Bus driver at the bus station where the assault took place
Several people left tributes for Keith Rollinson, who died after being assaulted at Elgin bus station. Image: Jasperimages

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We are shocked and saddened by this news and our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of our driver who has sadly passed away.

“Safety is our number one priority and incidents like this are extremely rare. We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues and our driver’s family as well as assisting the police in their investigation.”

Bus driver who died in Elgin incident named by police

