‘Gentle and caring, with a wicked sense of humour’: Colleague of Elgin bus driver pays tribute

A colleague of an Elgin bus driver who died at the weekend has described how “truly shocked and saddened” all his workmates are.

Kirsty Robson, a bus driver who worked with Stagecoach alongside Keith Rollinson, has launched a fundraiser for his family.

Kirsty wrote: “Keith has only been with us for a little under two years but boy did he make an impression on us all. He was a private, gentle caring man with a wicked sense of humour.

“We are all truly shocked and saddened that this could happen. The funds will be donated directly to his family to help with anything that they may need.”

Outpouring of support after death of Elgin bus driver

Keith, 58, died in hospital after he was assaulted at Elgin’s bus station on Friday night.

The station was closed for most of the weekend, with many Stagecoach services disrupted.

Flowers and other tributes were left at the scene over the weekend as the news broke.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and police say enquiries are continuing.

A number of donors to the fundraiser also offered messages of support to Keith family.

Matthew Cameron wrote: “Rollo was good to me when I first started out over 25 years ago. He deserved better than this.”

A fellow Stagecoach employee from London, Louise Cocker said: “Sending my sincere condolences to Keith’s family, friends and work colleagues. Thinking of you all at this sad and difficult time. Rest in peace Keith.”

Maureen McHardy wrote: “My son is a colleague of Keith’s. No one should fear going to work. My heart goes out to his family, friends and workmates.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We are shocked and saddened by this news and our immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of our driver who has sadly passed away.

“Safety is our number one priority and incidents like this are extremely rare. We are doing everything we can to support our colleagues and our driver’s family as well as assisting the police in their investigation.”