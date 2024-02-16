Highland cattle breeders enjoy strong trade in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Highland cattle breeders enjoy strong trade in Oban

Averages saw 11 two-year-old bulls at £4772.72 (up £1657.37); seven three-year-olds at £6525 (+£225) and three yearlings at £3535 (+£868).

By Ken Fletcher
Glen of Applecross from Oli Harrison of the The Applecross Trust led the way at 12,000gns.
Highland cattle defied all the odds to record a strong trade for both bulls and heifers at their spring sale in Oban – with a record average for yearling heifers leading the charge.

Prior to the sale there were fears that the recently introduced ban on cattle and sheep exports to the rest of the world following an outbreak of bluetongue in the south of England.

But the home trade rallied to counter any of the negatives and indeed it could have been an all-round record breaker had the continental and Irish buyers been able to bid.

Traditionally the main bull sale of the year, this section was topped by a 12,000gns bid and the 11 two-year-old bulls averaged £4772.72 (up £1657.37); seven three-year-olds levelled at £6525 (+£225) and three yearlings averaged £3535 (+£868).

Bulls to 12,000gns and heifers to 8,000gns

Heifers were led by an 8,000gns top, with four seniors averaging £5381.25 (£11.31); seven three-year-olds hit £4035 (+£1502); 18 two-year-olds got £2893.33 (-£483.59); and 21 yearlings had a record level of £2575 (+1134.10) and for 120 more sold.

Auctioneer Raymond Kennedy worked hard to keep the sale on track and he commented afterwards: “That was the most active home trade I’ve experienced at Oban for the breed and it was nice to see a commercially driven trade for the bulls. We also had a 100% clearance for the females.”

It was a great day for relatively new breeder, Oli Harrison, from Alston, near Carlisle, when he led the bull section with the 12,000gns sale of Glen of Applecross, a bull he’d bought with some females bred by the Applecross Trust.

‘Active home trade’ noted by auctioneer Raymond Kennedy

“I buy about 40 or 50 Highland bullocks every year to finish for sale to Waitrose and I liked the breed and the breeders so much I thought I’d start a fold and I now have 30 cows,” he said.

And what a start this three-year-old son of Angie Beag of Muingairigh gave him.

This black bull had been used at home prior to the sale and he was knocked down to Morven Coghill, Blingery Farm, Wick, Caithness.

Angus MacDonald and his son Fraser and daughter-in-law Carrie Ann, of This Farming Life fame, from South Uist, had the second top bull in Muran Buidhe of Ardbhan, which made 10,000gns.

Ardbhan fold sell second top price bull at 10,000gns

He was knocked down to Andrew Ewing, Drumbretton, Annan, who was buying him on behalf of Angel Long, for the Hoof Heart Ranch in Wyoming.

The bull will have semen taken off him in this country for export. He is by Gilleaspuig of Tiretigan a great breeder for the fold and was still going strong at 16-years-old.

A bull bred by the late Hugh MacPhail, of Callachally, Mull, was third top with a 7,000gns price tag. Paying that for this son of Tomintoul 1 of Glengorm was RST Farming, Church Farm, Hardham, Pulborough.

Three bulls hit the 6,500gns mark including the male champion, Harry of Sguir Mor, from Willie MacLean, of Benderloch.

The champion male Harry of Sguir Mor sold for 6,500gns.

By the former Royal Highland male champion, Eoin Mhor 30 of Mottistone and out of Fern 2 of Ardentraive – a cow which had bred heifers to 5,500gns – this one was bought by Alfie Cheyne, Mayen Farms, Huntly.

By a long way the biggest buyer at the sale – he bought 20 head to start a new fold on the estate that he has owned for 11 years – and he said local lad, Ellis Mutch, would help in managing the new Mayen fold.

Mayen Farms near Huntly take home the goods

Making the same money was two-year-old bull, Ringo Ruadh of Tippetcraig, from the Burns family, Tippetcraig, High Bonnybridge.

Reserve male champion on his only other show outing at Stars of the Future in 2022, the son of Black Prince of Dumyat, out of Lorna Dubh 2 of Craigluscar, he was chapped down to Colledge Eschler, Landello, Wales.

The final bull at 6,500gns was Prionnsa Dubh of Cross Reguill, from JS and R Harris, South Shields, Strathaven.

A second prizewinner, he goes off for work with Hope and Melness Farms, Braesgill, Lairg, Sutherland, which is owned by Anders Povlson.

Putting the 8,000gns ceiling on the female trade was Claggorm 62 of Glengarnock from veteran breeder, Andrew Kirkpatrick, from Beith.

Top price 3-year-old heifer at 8,000gns was Andrew Kirkpatrick’s Claggorm 62nd of Glengarnock.

Bred out of a family which had the female championship at the Royal Highland in 2007, this three-year-old heifer is by Ian Ruadh of Glenkinglass, a sire which had cost 3,000gns when bought at Oban a few years back.

This one is off for ET work with Angus MacGillivray’s Highland Cattle Services, which is based at Benderloch, near Oban.

Alfie Cheyne’s shopping list included the second top female in the sale at 7,000gns and the show leader, Ken Brown’s Una Ruadh 13 of Craigowmill, an in-calf heifer carrying to Lasgaire 21 Vom Lehstener Moor, from Kinross. She’s by Ruaridh of Ubhaidh.

Heading with her on the same float home at 6,500gns was the reserve female champion, the three-year-old Lady Ruadh 14 of Pollok, from a fold which is run by Glasgow City Council.

Prionnsa 2 of Balmoral was the sire of this one. Also joining them was the second placed two-year-old heifer, Bachy of Cross Reguill, from the Harris team – she’s by Black Prince of Ranch and out of Bachy of Commore and was taken to 5500gns.

Grant Hyslop, Glentewing, Crawfordjohn, got the same money for Mollaig of Black Glen, a two-year-old which won Biggar Show last year, which went on to be senior female champion and reserve overall senior at Stars of the Future.

By Eoin Mhor 30 of Mottistone and out of Mollaig 2 of Edgerston, she was bought by B and T Kitson, Hutton Rudbym Yarm, North Yorks.

