‘When the gaffer calls you can’t say no’: Junior Hoilett jumped at the chance to make Aberdeen move

Junior Hoilett didn’t have to think twice when Neil Warnock offered him the chance to kick-start his career with Aberdeen.

The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Vancouver Whitecaps at the end of the 2023 MLS season.

His final appearance for the Canadian side was at the start of November and the winger jumped at the chance to be reunited with his former Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock at Pittodrie.

Hoilett has arrived on a short-term deal until the end of the season and is relishing his first taste of Scottish football.

He told Red TV: “I have worked for him for years. When the gaffer calls you can’t say no.

“I am happy to get back playing football under a manager who knows how to get the best out of the squad and get everyone working together.

“He literally called me yesterday.

“He asked if I was interested and I said ‘of course’ and got on the next plane.

“It is a great opportunity to get back playing football again.

“This is a great club and I want to be part of helping the squad move up the table.”

Winner Warnock can work wonders

Hoilett joins a Dons side sitting a lowly ninth in the Scottish Premiership but he believes Warnock’s winning mentality will help the Dons climb the table in the weeks and months ahead.

He said: “He is a winner.

“Everywhere he has been he has been successful.

“He knows how to win and how to get a team working together and fighting for each other.

“He brings a unity, not just with the team but everybody in the building.

“It is great to work with him again.

“He is just a great human being at the end of the day.

“He knows how to get the best out of every player.

“When you play under a manager who gives you confidence and wants you in his team then you give him that extra mile.

“It is great to have that support.

“I can’t wait to get out there and help the team.”

Experience could be vital

Hoilett brings a huge amount of experience to the Dons, having been part of Canada’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He has scored 16 goals in 62 appearances for his country.

The former Blackburn Rovers, QPR, Cardiff City, Reading and Vancouver Whitecaps player has also made 161 appearances in the English Premier League during his career.

But the winger says there is plenty he still wants to achieve in the game and is determined to repay Warnock and Aberdeen for taking a chance on him.

He added: “I have a lot of fire in me for the game.

“I have been keeping fit and waiting for an opportunity to arise.

“When the gaffer called it was a blessing. I can’t wait to get going.

“I am ready to go.

“I have been keeping fit.

“I have been training with Reading for the past few months.

“I can’t wait to get back out there and play matches again.”