‘When the gaffer calls you can’t say no’: Junior Hoilett jumped at the chance to make Aberdeen move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘When the gaffer calls you can’t say no’: Junior Hoilett jumped at the chance to make Aberdeen move

The Canada international could make his Dons debut against Hibernian at Pittodrie on Saturday.

By Danny Law
New Aberdeen signing Junior Hoilett at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
New Aberdeen signing Junior Hoilett at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Junior Hoilett didn’t have to think twice when Neil Warnock offered him the chance to kick-start his career with Aberdeen.

The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Vancouver Whitecaps at the end of the 2023 MLS season.

His final appearance for the Canadian side was at the start of November and the winger jumped at the chance to be reunited with his former Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock at Pittodrie.

Hoilett has arrived on a short-term deal until the end of the season and is relishing his first taste of Scottish football.

He told Red TV: “I have worked for him for years. When the gaffer calls you can’t say no.

“I am happy to get back playing football under a manager who knows how to get the best out of the squad and get everyone working together.

“He literally called me yesterday.

“He asked if I was interested and I said ‘of course’ and got on the next plane.

“It is a great opportunity to get back playing football again.

“This is a great club and I want to be part of helping the squad move up the table.”

Junior Hoilett could make his Aberdeen debut against Hibernian. Image: SNS.  

Winner Warnock can work wonders

Hoilett joins a Dons side sitting a lowly ninth in the Scottish Premiership but he believes Warnock’s winning mentality will help the Dons climb the table in the weeks and months ahead.

He said: “He is a winner.

“Everywhere he has been he has been successful.

“He knows how to win and how to get a team working together and fighting for each other.

“He brings a unity, not just with the team but everybody in the building.

“It is great to work with him again.

“He is just a great human being at the end of the day.

“He knows how to get the best out of every player.

“When you play under a manager who gives you confidence and wants you in his team then you give him that extra mile.

“It is great to have that support.

“I can’t wait to get out there and help the team.”

Experience could be vital

Hoilett brings a huge amount of experience to the Dons, having been part of Canada’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He has scored 16 goals in 62 appearances for his country.

The former Blackburn Rovers, QPR, Cardiff City, Reading and Vancouver Whitecaps player has also made 161 appearances in the English Premier League during his career.

But the winger says there is plenty he still wants to achieve in the game and is determined to repay Warnock and Aberdeen for taking a chance on him.

He added: “I have a lot of fire in me for the game.

“I have been keeping fit and waiting for an opportunity to arise.

“When the gaffer called it was a blessing. I can’t wait to get going.

“I am ready to go.

“I have been keeping fit.

“I have been training with Reading for the past few months.

“I can’t wait to get back out there and play matches again.”

Joe Harper: An admirable point in the circumstances but Aberdeen should be beating Motherwell

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Kilmarnock's Liam Donnelly in action in Killie's 1-0 win at Pittodrie in December.
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock Scottish Cup date and kick-off time confirmed
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath is tackled by Motherwell's Paul McGinn. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: An admirable point in the circumstances but Aberdeen should be beating Motherwell
Canadian World Cup winger Junior Hoilett has joined Aberdeen until the end of the season.
Aberdeen confirm signing of Canada international Junior Hoilett
Stefan Gartenmann celebrates his goal for Aberdeen in Wednesday's 3-3 draw with Motherwell. Image: SNS
Stefan Gartenmann: It doesn't matter if it is Motherwell or Bayern Munich - Aberdeen…
Canada's Junior Hoilett applauds the fans during his team's 3-0 win over El Salvador in a World Cup qualifier in 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen weigh up move for Canada international Junior Hoilett
Dons interim boss Neil Warnock. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock calls for return to reserve team football
Referee Kevin Clancy goes to VAR to check a possible foul in the build up to Motherwell's Harry Paton's goal against Aberdeen which was chalked off. Image: SNS.
Ref Watch: Were the officials right to disallow Bojan Miovski's goal against Motherwell?
Aberdeen's Duk scores to make it 3-3 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: Duk drags Dons out of darkest hour - and Neil Warnock…
5
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock insists Bojan Miovski's goal against Motherwell should have counted
2
Aberdeen's Duk celebrates his equaliser with Jack MacKenzie after making it 3-3 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fight back from three goals down for a point in six-goal thriller against…
2