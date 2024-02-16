Hands-on body condition scoring at Strathspey Monitor Farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hands-on body condition scoring at Strathspey Monitor Farm

The event will take place on Wednesday February 21 at Auchernack Farm, Grantown-on-Spey.

By Katrina Macarthur
Strathspey monitor farmers Calum and Malcolm Smith from Auchernack Farm.
Strathspey monitor farmers Calum and Malcolm Smith from Auchernack Farm.

A practical meeting on body condition scoring, cattle handling and recording will take place at the Strathspey Monitor Farm this month.

Farmers are invited to come along to the event on Wednesday February 21 at Auchernack Farm, Grantown-on-Spey, where livestock behaviour expert professor Simon Turner from SRUC will be the key speaker.

Simon will coach attendees through efficient, accurate, and practical hands-on body condition scoring and recording techniques, with visitors having the opportunity to assess a selection of cattle belonging to monitor farmer Malcolm Smith.

Simon visited Auchernack last year and recommended improvements to the Smiths’ cattle handling system, which visitors will see.

Malcolm’s son Calum, who holds a keen interest in improving cattle handling said: “We’ve been working to develop a system that increases cattle throughput, reduces stress on the animals and keeps us safe in the process.

“It also needs to be portable enough, to move easily between the two farms. Simon’s advice has helped us, and we will redesign it further this year.”

Calum, Malcolm and Sammie Smith leaning against a stone wall.
Calum, Malcolm and Sammie Smith will welcome visitors to Auchernack on Wednesday February 21.

Malcolm added: “The changes have already made it simpler to weigh livestock more accurately as animals are quieter and move calmly through the pens and crush. This is important to us as we work with Karen Stewart, SAC nutritionist, to record our calves’ weight gains while we feed our new planned rations.”

Monitoring and recording information leading up to and during calving are pivotal for efficient suckler cow production.

While electronic data recording is increasing on Scottish farms, using notebooks and pencils are still popular, and planning what to record and how to use the data beforehand can help make it easier during busy periods.

Attendees will hear about the Smiths’ current practices and can make recommendations for further improvements.

Jane Thomson from Shearwell, who has been assisting the Smiths since their transition to EID tags three years ago, will showcase a new EID reader and software for automatic recording of cows and calves.

Visitors will have the chance to observe optimal reader positioning and gain hands-on experience in adding livestock data to the system when animals are out of the crush.

The event commences at 1.30pm.

Sign up via: bodyconditionscoring.eventbrite.co.uk or via the Monitor Farm Scotland website, or by contacting regional advisor Peter Beattie on 07769 366614 or at monitorfarm@qmscotland.co.uk

