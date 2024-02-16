Hands-on body condition scoring at Strathspey Monitor Farm

A practical meeting on body condition scoring, cattle handling and recording will take place at the Strathspey Monitor Farm this month.

Farmers are invited to come along to the event on Wednesday February 21 at Auchernack Farm, Grantown-on-Spey, where livestock behaviour expert professor Simon Turner from SRUC will be the key speaker.

Simon will coach attendees through efficient, accurate, and practical hands-on body condition scoring and recording techniques, with visitors having the opportunity to assess a selection of cattle belonging to monitor farmer Malcolm Smith.

Simon visited Auchernack last year and recommended improvements to the Smiths’ cattle handling system, which visitors will see.

Malcolm’s son Calum, who holds a keen interest in improving cattle handling said: “We’ve been working to develop a system that increases cattle throughput, reduces stress on the animals and keeps us safe in the process.

“It also needs to be portable enough, to move easily between the two farms. Simon’s advice has helped us, and we will redesign it further this year.”

Malcolm added: “The changes have already made it simpler to weigh livestock more accurately as animals are quieter and move calmly through the pens and crush. This is important to us as we work with Karen Stewart, SAC nutritionist, to record our calves’ weight gains while we feed our new planned rations.”

Monitoring and recording information leading up to and during calving are pivotal for efficient suckler cow production.

While electronic data recording is increasing on Scottish farms, using notebooks and pencils are still popular, and planning what to record and how to use the data beforehand can help make it easier during busy periods.

Attendees will hear about the Smiths’ current practices and can make recommendations for further improvements.

Jane Thomson from Shearwell, who has been assisting the Smiths since their transition to EID tags three years ago, will showcase a new EID reader and software for automatic recording of cows and calves.

Visitors will have the chance to observe optimal reader positioning and gain hands-on experience in adding livestock data to the system when animals are out of the crush.

The event commences at 1.30pm.

Sign up via: bodyconditionscoring.eventbrite.co.uk or via the Monitor Farm Scotland website, or by contacting regional advisor Peter Beattie on 07769 366614 or at monitorfarm@qmscotland.co.uk