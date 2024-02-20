Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais storm ahead with strong commercial average

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais storm ahead with strong commercial average

The trade was described as phenomenal, with 107 bulls levelling at £8,470 (+£436 on the year).

By Katrina Macarthur
Harestone Tyrone sold for the top price of 22,000gns to Oakchurch.
The strong store cattle trade across the country resulted in an unbelievable trade for Charolais bulls when they averaged £8,470 (+£436 on the year).

A total of 107 bulls sold to new homes, achieving an 80% clearance, with no fewer than 29 lots selling at five-figure prices.

Society president Iain Miller, said trade was “phenomenal” and was backed by commercial producers.

Sale average rises by almost £450 on the year

Sale leader at 22,000gns came at the end of the sale for Harestone Tyrone from Neil and Stuart Barclay’s herd in Aberdeenshire.

Brought out by outgoing stockman Robert Marshall, this October 2022-born bull is by the 23,000gns Goldies Oasis, bought at Stirling in 2019, with previous sons reaching 30,000gns.

Selling to Jeremey Price’s Oakchurch herd in Hereford, his dam is Harestone Legacy, by Doonally New.

Next best at 18,000gns, was Ricnick Tyson, from Richard McCornick’s 20-cow herd at Barnbackle Farm, Dumfries.

Second top price at 18,000gns was Ricnick Tyson from Richard McCornick.

Achieving a personal best for the herd, he is the first bull to be sold at auction by Castellmawr Rocketman, with other sons sold privately from home.

Bred out of the Balthayock Lorenzo dam Ricnick Peach, he sold to John Jeffrey of the Kersknowe herd at Kelso.

The third top price at 16,000gns came from Aberdeenshire.

This was Hollywell T20, from Irish couple John and Sandra Middleton, who run 26 females at Cowfords, New Pitsligo.

Reserve junior champion, he is by Nuthampstead Judas, which has bred sons to 10,000gns, while his dam Hollywell Italy, has produced sales at 11,500gns.

Hollywell T20 from the Middletons sold for 16,000gns.

Buyer was Willie Millar of Huntingfaulds Farm, Tealing, Dundee.

Glenericht bulls average £9,000

Peter and Allen Drysdale, and his wife Fiona of the Glenericht herd, Blairgowrie, sold nine bulls to average £9,000, topping at 15,000gns, 13,000gns and 11,000gns twice.

Dearest from the 50-cow herd was April 2022-born Glenericht Tavernier, by Caylers Oxford, which has bred sons to a top of 20,000gns.

Bred out of the Maerdy Hwre dam Glenericht Mistique, he was bought by D Bryce, Formal Farm, Alyth.

Glenericht Tavernier from the Drysdale family made 15,000gns.

At 13,000gns, was Glenericht Topper, a June 2022-born son of Glenericht Limpet, which has sold sons to 17,500gns.

He sold to the Coopers at The Govals, Forfar.

The two at 11,000gns were Glenericht Tester to RC and A Stevenson, Backakelday, Holm, Orkney, and Glenericht Tomahawk, to AH Fisher, Stranraer.

Three other bulls sold with a 15,000gns price tag including the overall champion from Ian and Dot Goldie’s Solwayfirth herd at Annan.

Four bulls hit 15,000gns mark

This was Solwayfirth Tierney, a May 2022-born bull by the 11,500gns Glenericht Majestic, which has bred bulls to 15,000gns.

He sold to HR and C Dalrymple, Kings Arms, Ballantrae.

Matching this price, when sold to Aberdeenshire with George Wordie, Mains of Cairnborrow, Huntly, was the intermediate champion from Colin and Fiona Wight, Biggar.

Ian and Dot Goldie secured their first ever overall championship at Stirling, and also took reserve overall.

This was Carwood Trojan, by the 12,000gns Maerdy Majestic, which has bred sons to 16,000gns to average over £9,000.

He is out of an Elgin Emperor sired dam Carwood Mandy.

Last to make 15,000gns, was June 2022-born Wensleydale Tomahawk, from Chris Timm, Yorkshire to Michael Durno, Auchorachan, Glenlivet.

He is by Balthayock Nominee, which has bred sons to 10,000gns, out of a Blelack Digger dam.

Inverlochy and Elrick peak at 13,000gns

A number of bulls sold at 13,000ngs including July 2022-born Inverlochy Thunder from Johnny and Raymond Irvine, Tomintoul.

This one is by the 12,000gns Caylers Napoleon, a bull shared with Firhills, which has bred sons to 15,000gns.

Mike and Lisa Massie, Auchnagatt, sold three bulls to average £10,333, including Elrick Trident, by Westcarse Houdini, for 13,000gns to Ross Farms, Wester Middleton, Gorebridge.

The reserve intermediate champion Goldies Titan, by Gretnahouse Heman, from Hamish Goldie, Dumfries, made 13,000gns to South Uist with Colin Morrison.

The Barclays also sold at 12,000gns for Harestone Technip, a son of Goldies Oasis, to Andrew Clark, Blackhill Farm, Carluke, and 11,000gns for the junior champion Harestone Thedalg, to Cox Bros, Bakewell.

The junior championship was won by the Barclays from Harestone, with the Middletons from New Pitsligo in reserve.

The Barclays also sold their junior champion Harestone Thedalg, by Harestone Rabelais, for 11,000gns to Cox Bros, Bakewell.

North buyers pay 11,000gns

Four bulls sold north for 11,000gns, including Marwood Tinker to Messrs Smith, Broomhill, Dunecht; Goldies Tiptop to the Sutherlands of Stainland and Sibmister, Caithness; Thrunton Titanium to the Watsons, Darnford, Aberdeenshire; and Goldies Titus to Andy Cameron, Shanry, Perth.

AJR Farms’ Newlogie herd from Ellon sold bulls to 10,500gns and 10,000gns.

