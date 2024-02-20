Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais storm ahead with strong commercial average

The strong store cattle trade across the country resulted in an unbelievable trade for Charolais bulls when they averaged £8,470 (+£436 on the year).

A total of 107 bulls sold to new homes, achieving an 80% clearance, with no fewer than 29 lots selling at five-figure prices.

Society president Iain Miller, said trade was “phenomenal” and was backed by commercial producers.

Sale average rises by almost £450 on the year

Sale leader at 22,000gns came at the end of the sale for Harestone Tyrone from Neil and Stuart Barclay’s herd in Aberdeenshire.

Brought out by outgoing stockman Robert Marshall, this October 2022-born bull is by the 23,000gns Goldies Oasis, bought at Stirling in 2019, with previous sons reaching 30,000gns.

Selling to Jeremey Price’s Oakchurch herd in Hereford, his dam is Harestone Legacy, by Doonally New.

Next best at 18,000gns, was Ricnick Tyson, from Richard McCornick’s 20-cow herd at Barnbackle Farm, Dumfries.

Achieving a personal best for the herd, he is the first bull to be sold at auction by Castellmawr Rocketman, with other sons sold privately from home.

Bred out of the Balthayock Lorenzo dam Ricnick Peach, he sold to John Jeffrey of the Kersknowe herd at Kelso.

The third top price at 16,000gns came from Aberdeenshire.

This was Hollywell T20, from Irish couple John and Sandra Middleton, who run 26 females at Cowfords, New Pitsligo.

Reserve junior champion, he is by Nuthampstead Judas, which has bred sons to 10,000gns, while his dam Hollywell Italy, has produced sales at 11,500gns.

Buyer was Willie Millar of Huntingfaulds Farm, Tealing, Dundee.

Glenericht bulls average £9,000

Peter and Allen Drysdale, and his wife Fiona of the Glenericht herd, Blairgowrie, sold nine bulls to average £9,000, topping at 15,000gns, 13,000gns and 11,000gns twice.

Dearest from the 50-cow herd was April 2022-born Glenericht Tavernier, by Caylers Oxford, which has bred sons to a top of 20,000gns.

Bred out of the Maerdy Hwre dam Glenericht Mistique, he was bought by D Bryce, Formal Farm, Alyth.

At 13,000gns, was Glenericht Topper, a June 2022-born son of Glenericht Limpet, which has sold sons to 17,500gns.

He sold to the Coopers at The Govals, Forfar.

The two at 11,000gns were Glenericht Tester to RC and A Stevenson, Backakelday, Holm, Orkney, and Glenericht Tomahawk, to AH Fisher, Stranraer.

Three other bulls sold with a 15,000gns price tag including the overall champion from Ian and Dot Goldie’s Solwayfirth herd at Annan.

Four bulls hit 15,000gns mark

This was Solwayfirth Tierney, a May 2022-born bull by the 11,500gns Glenericht Majestic, which has bred bulls to 15,000gns.

He sold to HR and C Dalrymple, Kings Arms, Ballantrae.

Matching this price, when sold to Aberdeenshire with George Wordie, Mains of Cairnborrow, Huntly, was the intermediate champion from Colin and Fiona Wight, Biggar.

This was Carwood Trojan, by the 12,000gns Maerdy Majestic, which has bred sons to 16,000gns to average over £9,000.

He is out of an Elgin Emperor sired dam Carwood Mandy.

Last to make 15,000gns, was June 2022-born Wensleydale Tomahawk, from Chris Timm, Yorkshire to Michael Durno, Auchorachan, Glenlivet.

He is by Balthayock Nominee, which has bred sons to 10,000gns, out of a Blelack Digger dam.

Inverlochy and Elrick peak at 13,000gns

A number of bulls sold at 13,000ngs including July 2022-born Inverlochy Thunder from Johnny and Raymond Irvine, Tomintoul.

This one is by the 12,000gns Caylers Napoleon, a bull shared with Firhills, which has bred sons to 15,000gns.

Mike and Lisa Massie, Auchnagatt, sold three bulls to average £10,333, including Elrick Trident, by Westcarse Houdini, for 13,000gns to Ross Farms, Wester Middleton, Gorebridge.

The reserve intermediate champion Goldies Titan, by Gretnahouse Heman, from Hamish Goldie, Dumfries, made 13,000gns to South Uist with Colin Morrison.

The Barclays also sold at 12,000gns for Harestone Technip, a son of Goldies Oasis, to Andrew Clark, Blackhill Farm, Carluke, and 11,000gns for the junior champion Harestone Thedalg, to Cox Bros, Bakewell.

The Barclays also sold their junior champion Harestone Thedalg, by Harestone Rabelais, for 11,000gns to Cox Bros, Bakewell.

North buyers pay 11,000gns

Four bulls sold north for 11,000gns, including Marwood Tinker to Messrs Smith, Broomhill, Dunecht; Goldies Tiptop to the Sutherlands of Stainland and Sibmister, Caithness; Thrunton Titanium to the Watsons, Darnford, Aberdeenshire; and Goldies Titus to Andy Cameron, Shanry, Perth.

AJR Farms’ Newlogie herd from Ellon sold bulls to 10,500gns and 10,000gns.