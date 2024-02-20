Plans to bring Taylor’s of Torry back to life as new grocery shop

A historic Torry corner shop could be brought back to life after lying shut for months.

Taylor’s closed last spring, marking the end of an era in the closeknit community.

The family firm had been going since the 1930s, with the Torry shop in operation since 1969.

And owner Malcolm Taylor would have continued the convenience store, on the corner of Sinclair Road and Victoria Road, if not for his cancer battle.

What are the new plans for traditional Torry corner shop?

Aberdeen businessman Anil Grandhi now appears poised to bring the store back to life.

Mr Grandhi is listed as the director of four retail firms, and has submitted plans to the council outlining changes to the Torry institution.

The traditional outlet would be modernised under his vision to bring it back to life, with automatic doors installed.

New signage would be put up, and the outside would be given a fresh coat of paint.

Floor plans indicate it would include a Costa coffee machine, a chilled alcohol area and rows of shelves.

Have you missed the local convenience store? Let us know in our comments section below

What does the shop mean to Torry?

The family business started in 1930, when George Taylor set up the first store in Woodside.

The Victoria Road site had been in operation since 1969, but closed last April.

Malcolm’s father Robert, who died in 2018, worked in the shop until the age of 92.

The shop occupies space in a C-listed corner tenement block,

You can see the plans for the new Taylor’s of Torry plans here.