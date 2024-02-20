Plans to bring Taylor’s of Torry back to life as new grocery shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans to bring Taylor’s of Torry back to life as new grocery shop

The proposals come about a year after the 93-year-old business closed.

By Ben Hendry
Plans for a new convenience store in Torry have been lodged after the closure of Taylor's.
Plans for a new convenience store in Torry have been lodged after the closure of Taylor's. Image: DC Thomson

A historic Torry corner shop could be brought back to life after lying shut for months.

Taylor’s closed last spring, marking the end of an era in the closeknit community.

The family firm had been going since the 1930s, with the Torry shop in operation since 1969.

And owner Malcolm Taylor would have continued the convenience store, on the corner of Sinclair Road and Victoria Road, if not for his cancer battle.

New plans have been lodged to bring Taylor's of Torry back to life.
New plans have been lodged to bring Taylor’s of Torry back to life. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson

What are the new plans for traditional Torry corner shop?

Aberdeen businessman Anil Grandhi now appears poised to bring the store back to life.

Mr Grandhi is listed as the director of four retail firms, and has submitted plans to the council outlining changes to the Torry institution.

An image of the shop from 2004. Image: DC Thomson

The traditional outlet would be modernised under his vision to bring it back to life, with automatic doors installed.

New signage would be put up, and the outside would be given a fresh coat of paint.

Floor plans indicate it would include a Costa coffee machine, a chilled alcohol area and rows of shelves.

Mr Grandhi has submitted blueprints for the new shop. Image: LAS Architecture

What does the shop mean to Torry?

The family business started in 1930, when George Taylor set up the first store in Woodside.

The Victoria Road site had been in operation since 1969, but closed last April.

This image at the Victoria Road junction comes from 1975. Image: DC Thomson

Malcolm’s father Robert, who died in 2018, worked in the shop until the age of 92.

The shop occupies space in a C-listed corner tenement block,

You can see the plans for the new Taylor’s of Torry plans here.

Conversation