Pair handed 10-year ban after farm inspection found animals living in ‘squalid’ conditions

An Inverurie farm worker and his partner have been banned from keeping animals after some of their livestock and pets were found to have experienced unnecessary suffering.

Gillian Moir, 26, and Adrian Ogg, 44, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where they admitted keeping small animals in “squalid” conditions while other livestock, such as ponies and goats, were discovered in an emaciated state.

Sheep were found to have suffered weight loss, which wasn’t investigated by either of the pair.

The most shocking instance of neglect was experienced by a cage of ferrets, several of whom died due to lack of food and water.

One was still found alive but had to be euthanised due to the extent of its malnourishment.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston banned Moir and Ogg from keeping animals for 10 years – with the exception of sheep, pigs, cats and dogs.

Animals at Inverurie farm had to be euthanised

It was stated that an investigation was carried out at Ramana Farm, Barthol Chapel in Inverurie following a call to the SSPCA over the wellbeing of a pony named Leo.

The pony, a 30-year-old Connemara gelding, was described as having a poor body condition and despite having a “bright demeanour” its eyes were yellow and jaundiced.

A vet determined that it would be difficult to pin the condition of the horse on one matter given the age of the animal but stated that “it is likely that the body condition had occurred over a period of time, likely three weeks if due to malnutrition, but possibly longer if an underlying condition was involved.”

They concluded that veterinary assistance should have been sought for the animal to check for the underlying cause of the poor body condition.

Two older sheep who were housed with Leo were also found to have bodies that were in poor condition, showing lethargy and struggling to stand up to be examined.

Each of the ewes’ front teeth were worn down to the gum line and both had to be euthanised.

A pygmy goat named Pepper was found dead at the farm.

A post-mortem was carried out and found that “a failure to seek veterinary treatment” and “failure to the poor body condition” of the animal resulted in its unnecessary suffering.

Ferrets denied food and water

The investigation discovered two hutches partially covered with a blanket in a shed where most of their dogs were kept.

In the first hutch – which was described as “filthy” – they found the carcasses of three dead ferrets.

One live ferret with no access to food or water was found in the first hutch.

His condition was “weak, lethargic, extremely dehydrated” and he could not open either of his eyes, which were covered in pus and appeared to be infected.

He was taken to Donview Veterinary Centre where they tried to treat his condition, but the decision was taken to euthanise him on welfare grounds.

It was believed that the ferret would have died within the next 24 hours due to starvation and dehydration.

The vet’s opinion was that it had suffered for at least a week, though probably longer.

Within the second hutch they found the carcasses of two more ferrets.

Moir and Ogg each pleaded guilty to four charges of causing animals unnecessary suffering.

‘Frankly squalid conditions’ on Inverurie farm

Defence solicitor for Moir, Michael Burnett, told the court that his client had become “overwhelmed” after taking in too many animals and she struggled to effectively provide care for them.

He added that a lightning strike during a recent storm caused the pony to stop eating and that the sheep’s teeth were worn down due to their old age.

However, when it came to the condition of the ferrets, Mr Burnett conceded that they had been “forgotten about”.

“They had not been provided with food and water – that’s accepted,” he said.

Mr Burnett asked if a disqualification order was made, that it not include animals the couple breed and sell as part of their livelihood.

Lynn Bentley, lawyer for Adrian Ogg, told the court that her client had been working as a farm hand in Aberdeenshire for 20 years and “would not have been kept on to look after animals if he was not good at it”.

£4,950 fine handed down

She added: “He accepts he has done wrong but a recent visit [from the SSPCA] appears to have shown some improvement.

“This is all he’s ever done and he would struggle to find other work.”

Sheriff Johnston told the pair that she believed it was necessary to make a disqualification order banning them from keeping certain animals.

“Your actions in failing to secure veterinary treatment caused these animals unnecessary suffering,” she said.

The sheriff described the condition the ferrets were found in as “frankly squalid” and had to be euthanised.

She banned Moir and Ogg, both of Ramana Farm, Barthol Chapel, Inverurie, from keeping animals for 10 years, excluding sheep, pigs, cats and dogs, while also disqualifying them from dealing in animals, except sheep and pigs.

She fined them a combined total of £4,950 and ordered that all other animals be rehomed.

