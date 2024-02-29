Limousins remain a firm favourite at Shannas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Limousins remain a firm favourite at Shannas

The couple farm 480 acres near Mintlaw and run 120 pedigree Limousins.

By Katrina Macarthur
John and Margaret Penny run the 120-cow herd at Shannas near Mintlaw.
John and Margaret Penny run the 120-cow herd at Shannas near Mintlaw.

Limousin cattle have been in the lives of John and Margaret Penny since 1981 and they are still hugely passionate about the French breed more than 40 years on.

The couple, who farm 480 acres at Shannas, near Mintlaw, in Aberdeenshire, run 120 mainly pedigree Limousins and grow winter barley, spring barley and spring oats.

They first used the Limousin for commercial use on Aberdeen-Angus cross cows when  they purchased their first stock bull Harvest Polaris.

Margaret, who is honorary president of the British Limousin Cattle Society, says it was noticeable that the pure-bred Limousin cows produced better grades than the cross cows.

More than 40 years of pedigree Limousins

This led to the formation of their pedigree Shannas herd with the purchase of three cows including Ruadh Unice, bought for 1,600gns in Carlisle from the late Norman Cruickshank of the Normande herd.

Another at the same money was Burton Topaz, followed by a French-bred female and her bull calf at foot for 3,600gns at Jim Cruickshank’s dispersal.

The herd has remained closed ever since and only stock bulls are bought in.

John pictured with the two bulls which were sold at the Spring Show for 8,000gns and 7,000gns. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

With around 16 pedigree bulls sold each year from the herd, the couple mainly market their bulls from home, many of which go to repeat customers at a decent commercial price.

They do however support the Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s Spring Show at Thainstone, where they sold 2 bulls and four females.

Around 16 pedigree bulls sold each year

Included is two April 2022-born sons of Procters Noah – a stock bull by a French sire, which the couple bought privately for 5,000gns four years ago.

One sold for 8,000gns to Orkney, while the other made 7,000gns to an Aberdeenshire producer.

The four pedigree registered two-year-old heifers sold to 2,800gns three times and one at 2,600gns.

The pedigree heifers which were sold at the Spring Show. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Other stock bulls to make a stamp on the herd include Ronick Jalopy, which was bought back in 1996 for 6,500gns at Carlisle.

Margaret says: “This Ronick bull really made a stamp on the herd and just clicked with the cows. He produced really milky heifers – a trait we always look for when buying a bull.

“Calving ease, milk figures and temperament is most important for us. Unfortunately when you buy in more muscle you get less milk and more difficult calvings.”

Earlier this month, the couple invested in a new stock bull at Stirling Bull Sales, the 17,000gns Anside Typhoon from the Irvine family at Keith.

Calving ease, milk figures and temperament key for couple

This May 2022-born bull is by Anside Prometheus, which goes back to the imported Ionesco – breeding that John and Margaret Penny have been trying to secure for some time.

Any pedigree stock which isn’t suitable for breeding is finished and either sold direct to ABP or through the live ring at Thainstone where last year prime heifers were making in excess of £2,000 per head.

Limousin cull cows are also making a premium in the ring at Thainstone and more importantly leaving a profit says Margaret.

“We’ve had a lot of enjoyment from the Limousin breed and have made some great friends,” said John.

“They are just nice animals to look at every day.”

