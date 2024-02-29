Limousins remain a firm favourite at Shannas

Limousin cattle have been in the lives of John and Margaret Penny since 1981 and they are still hugely passionate about the French breed more than 40 years on.

The couple, who farm 480 acres at Shannas, near Mintlaw, in Aberdeenshire, run 120 mainly pedigree Limousins and grow winter barley, spring barley and spring oats.

They first used the Limousin for commercial use on Aberdeen-Angus cross cows when they purchased their first stock bull Harvest Polaris.

Margaret, who is honorary president of the British Limousin Cattle Society, says it was noticeable that the pure-bred Limousin cows produced better grades than the cross cows.

More than 40 years of pedigree Limousins

This led to the formation of their pedigree Shannas herd with the purchase of three cows including Ruadh Unice, bought for 1,600gns in Carlisle from the late Norman Cruickshank of the Normande herd.

Another at the same money was Burton Topaz, followed by a French-bred female and her bull calf at foot for 3,600gns at Jim Cruickshank’s dispersal.

The herd has remained closed ever since and only stock bulls are bought in.

With around 16 pedigree bulls sold each year from the herd, the couple mainly market their bulls from home, many of which go to repeat customers at a decent commercial price.

They do however support the Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s Spring Show at Thainstone, where they sold 2 bulls and four females.

Around 16 pedigree bulls sold each year

Included is two April 2022-born sons of Procters Noah – a stock bull by a French sire, which the couple bought privately for 5,000gns four years ago.

One sold for 8,000gns to Orkney, while the other made 7,000gns to an Aberdeenshire producer.

The four pedigree registered two-year-old heifers sold to 2,800gns three times and one at 2,600gns.

Other stock bulls to make a stamp on the herd include Ronick Jalopy, which was bought back in 1996 for 6,500gns at Carlisle.

Margaret says: “This Ronick bull really made a stamp on the herd and just clicked with the cows. He produced really milky heifers – a trait we always look for when buying a bull.

“Calving ease, milk figures and temperament is most important for us. Unfortunately when you buy in more muscle you get less milk and more difficult calvings.”

Earlier this month, the couple invested in a new stock bull at Stirling Bull Sales, the 17,000gns Anside Typhoon from the Irvine family at Keith.

Calving ease, milk figures and temperament key for couple

This May 2022-born bull is by Anside Prometheus, which goes back to the imported Ionesco – breeding that John and Margaret Penny have been trying to secure for some time.

Any pedigree stock which isn’t suitable for breeding is finished and either sold direct to ABP or through the live ring at Thainstone where last year prime heifers were making in excess of £2,000 per head.

Limousin cull cows are also making a premium in the ring at Thainstone and more importantly leaving a profit says Margaret.

“We’ve had a lot of enjoyment from the Limousin breed and have made some great friends,” said John.

“They are just nice animals to look at every day.”