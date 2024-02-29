Abbie McGillivray: Livestock and hill farming is key to Scotland’s future

Each month we catch up with Young Farmers from SAYFC. Here, we chat with Keith and District YFC secretary Abbie McGillivray.

What’s your background? I’ve been brought up on a hill farm in the Braes of Glenlivet which has developed my passion for agriculture and rural life. We farm a herd of mainly Simmental cross suckler cows sired by a Simmental or Salers to breed our own replacements and a Charolais to sell as store at our local auction mart in Huntly. Our sheep flock comprises of Blackface hill ewes alongside a flock of Mules crossed with a Texel tup. All lambs are finished on farm. I studied at SRUC Aberdeen for four years and graduated in 2021 with a BA (Hons) in Rural Business Management.

What do you do for an occupation? I am employed by SAOS (Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society) and work as an Information Assistant at ScotEID (Livestock traceability) in Huntly. I have recently taken on the role of MyHerdStats Project Support also within the Huntly office. I work as a relief lifeguard at Speyside Sports and Community Centre in Aberlour and I am head coach at Speyside Swimming Club. The remainder of my spare time is spent at home working on the farm.

Are you an office bearer in Young Farmers or have you been previously? I was initially Ladies Convener so was responsible for organising our annual Ladies Industrial competition. I think this is a good role to take on as a junior member as it provides an introduction to the responsibilities involved in serving on a committee supporting a particular area of interest. I was then elected as assistant secretary but most of the time spent within this role was during the Covid pandemic when we were unable to participate in the usual events, although we did our best to keep the level of interest in the club going, with some video/online content. At the AGM in March 2022, I was voted in as secretary and have remained in the role since then.

Why did you join Young Farmers? I joined Young Farmers at the age of 15 because I wanted to meet like minded people with the same interests as myself. Having heard from existing members of the club at the time, I was interested to experience the range of events involved and expand my knowledge through others associated with agriculture.

What has been your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far? One memorable moment would be impossible to choose. I have enjoyed helping to get the club going again after Covid, particularly supporting the organisation of our calendar of events, including our annual burns supper, stock judging events and competing in SAYFC competitions. The Grampian Rally is usually a highlight of the year, bringing members together to compete in a range of activities, including industrial entries, football, netball, practical competitions and stock judging.

Favourite time of year in the agricultural calendar? Spring is my favourite time of year. I really enjoy the lighter mornings and nights and seeing new life enter the world, with the spring calving kicking off in February and then lambing in April.

If you could change something in the world, what would it be? For there to be better recognition and a clearer understanding of how farming contributes in a positive way to retaining vibrant rural communities and protecting the environment and how a balance can be struck between what may be seen as competing interests but are in fact common outcomes for all. A sustainable agricultural industry, including livestock and hill farming, is key to Scotland’s future.

How has Young Farmers impacted your life? Young Farmers has helped me to become more confident, through developing my organisational and communication skills. Having to organise events such as meetings and talks, visits and activities, as well as stock judgings and burns suppers, has widened my knowledge and given me the opportunity to meet new people, to learn new skills and has pushed me out of my comfort zone.

What are your life ambitions? To continue to work in and contribute to the agricultural sector and to hopefully build up my own flock of sheep.

Why would you encourage somebody to join SAYFC? It is a brilliant way to meet likeminded individuals that share similar interests. There is something for everyone and I would encourage anyone with an interest in agriculture to join their local club.