RNAS Spring Show: Bumper entry of horses and ponies forward

The horse and pony section at yesterday’s Royal Northern Spring Show was well supported with 107 horses forward on the day across all sections.

Winning the overall supreme horse or pony award was Heaton Seren from Aina Barnwell.

On her first outing as a senior this five-year-old mare won the Ride and Drive Championship before going on to be top pick for overall judge John Karwl-Jacks from Belgravia Stud.

Previously, she was a Welsh Medal Winner as a yearling and two-year-old.

Collessie Alanna from Ronnie Black, Fife, took reserve overall horse, best bred by exhibitor and champion Clydesdale.

She was top choice for judge Ron Brewster from the Bandirran Stud.

The now four- year-old Arradoul Balvenie-sired mare is out of Roughlands Jasmine.

Last year she finished the show season standing overall champion at Grampian Foal show and reserve overall at the Clydesdale Horse Society’s Winter Fair.

Reserve spot went to Windyknowe Kerrera from Blair Warburton from Forfar.

The two-year-old filly is sired by Dillars Top Maverick and out of Windyknowe Chloe, and was bred by Dorothy Combe, Lanarkshire.

John Reid’s Ben Macdui of Strathavon was the overall champion in Highland Pony section.

Sired by Dunedin Marksman, out of Esha Ness of Strathavon, the seven-year old stallion stood overall supreme at Turriff last year and has four mares covered by him for this season.

Murdoch Mhor of Cleag Dhubh from Ruaridh Ormiston, Kingussie, took the reserve overall award.

The six-year-old stallion is by Arisaig Lucuag Mhor of Cleag Dhubh and was put through his paces by judge Marjorie Grant from Perth.

Judge Elenor Warren was in charge of the Shetland pony section and her top pick in the standard section was Lynemore Mirrie Dancer from Christine Forbes.

The five-year-old mare is by Lynemore Illusion and stood champion Shetland and overall supreme at Keith Show last year.

Unigarth Elena from Steven Sinclair took home the reserve award.

All the way from Orkney, this three-year-old filly is by Wells Real Lucky and is a full sister to last year’s Royal Highland Show champion, Unigarth Evangeline.

Winning the miniature Shetland section was Ann Irvine’s Helawi Highland Laddie from Alford.

The four-year-old stallion by Helawi Northern Pride stood champion mini and reserve overall at last year’s Northern Scotland Shetland Pony Group Show.

Reserve miniature went to Lynda Cochrane’s two-year-old filly Abbeygreen Verona by Halstock Denver.