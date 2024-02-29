RNAS Spring Show: Bumper entry of horses and ponies forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

RNAS Spring Show: Bumper entry of horses and ponies forward

Heaton Seren from Aina Barnwell took the supreme award, with Collessie Alanna from Ronnie Black in reserve.

By Amanda Stewart
Winning the supreme horse award was Heaton Seren from Aina Barnwell.
The horse and pony section at yesterday’s Royal Northern Spring Show was well supported with 107 horses forward on the day across all sections.

Winning the overall supreme horse or pony award was Heaton Seren from Aina Barnwell.

On her first outing as a senior this five-year-old mare won the Ride and Drive Championship before going on to be top pick for overall judge John Karwl-Jacks from Belgravia Stud.

Previously, she was a Welsh Medal Winner as a yearling and two-year-old.

Collessie Alanna from Ronnie Black, Fife, took reserve overall horse, best bred by exhibitor and champion Clydesdale.

The Clydesdale champion Collessie Alanna stood reserve overall in the horse section.

She was top choice for judge Ron Brewster from the Bandirran Stud.

The now four- year-old Arradoul Balvenie-sired mare is out of Roughlands Jasmine.

Last year she finished the show season standing overall champion at Grampian Foal show and reserve overall at the Clydesdale Horse Society’s Winter Fair.

Reserve spot went to Windyknowe Kerrera from Blair Warburton from Forfar.

The two-year-old filly is sired by Dillars Top Maverick and out of Windyknowe Chloe, and was bred by Dorothy Combe, Lanarkshire.

John Reid’s Ben Macdui of Strathavon was the overall champion in Highland Pony section.

Ben Macdui of Strathavon stood overall champion in the Highland ponies.

Sired by Dunedin Marksman, out of Esha Ness of Strathavon, the seven-year old stallion stood overall supreme at Turriff last year and has four mares covered by him for this season.

Murdoch Mhor of Cleag Dhubh from Ruaridh Ormiston, Kingussie, took the reserve overall award.

The six-year-old stallion is by Arisaig Lucuag Mhor of Cleag Dhubh and was put through his paces by judge Marjorie Grant from Perth.

Judge Elenor Warren was in charge of the Shetland pony section and her top pick in the standard section was Lynemore Mirrie Dancer from Christine Forbes.

Lynemore Mirrie Dancer was Shetland standard champion.

The five-year-old mare is by Lynemore Illusion and stood champion Shetland and overall supreme at Keith Show last year.

Unigarth Elena from Steven Sinclair took home the reserve award.

All the way from Orkney, this three-year-old filly is by Wells Real Lucky and is a full sister to last year’s Royal Highland Show champion, Unigarth Evangeline.

Winning the miniature Shetland section was Ann Irvine’s Helawi Highland Laddie from Alford.

Winning the miniature Shetland section was Helawi Highland Laddie.

The four-year-old stallion by Helawi Northern Pride stood champion mini and reserve overall at last year’s Northern Scotland Shetland Pony Group Show.

Reserve miniature went to Lynda Cochrane’s two-year-old filly Abbeygreen Verona by Halstock Denver.

