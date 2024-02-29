‘Careless’ new driver lost control while overtaking on wet A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Careless’ new driver lost control while overtaking on wet A9

Gordon Stronach was trying to escape the spray from the vehicle in front but as he completed the manoeuvre he lost control of his Fiat before "spinning out" and hitting a tree.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A teenager who lost control of his car in wet conditions while overtaking on the A9 has been fined more than £500.

The 18-year-old appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of careless driving in relation to the incident on May 10 last year.

The charge detailed that Stronach failed to adjust his driving to the weather and road conditions and overtook other road users when it was unsafe.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that the road conditions were wet but visibility good on the day in question.

Ms Ghafar said it was around 5pm when a witness became aware of Stronach’s black Fiat, noting that it was overtaking a vehicle in the inside lane.

She said: “The witness observed the accused’s vehicle complete its overtake before losing control, causing the rear end of his car to spin out before colliding with a tree at the side of the road.”

The car eventually came to rest ” in the middle of the carriageway” – no other vehicles were involved.

New driver ‘always accepted he was at fault’

A witness stopped to help Stronach, who was uninjured, and emergency services were called to the scene.

When police arrived, Stronach identified himself as the driver.

Stronach’s solicitor Rory Gowans told the court his client was a new driver and had “always accepted he was at fault here,” adding that Stronach intended to take an advanced driving course going forward.

He said the teenager had been attempting to escape the spray from the vehicle in front when he decided to overtake.

He added: “A seasoned driver might not have decided to do that. Mr Stronach’s error of judgement has led to this incident.”

Mr Gowans said the incident was “something he regrets and something he has learned from”.

He told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that the young man stood to lose his job if he was disqualified from driving.

The sheriff instead handed down a fine of £520 and endorsed Stronach’s licence with four penalty points.

