ACT Scotland appoints Turriff young farmer to its sales team

Farmer-owned company ACT Scotland has bolstered its sales team at Turriff with the appointment of local young farmer Cally Harper.

The firm supplies essential farm inputs to farmers throughout Scotland, England and Wales, including animal health, feeds and fertiliser.

Ms Harper, who hails from Turriff but spends much of her spare time on her family’s farm near Aberchirder, studied agriculture at SRUC Aberdeen for three years before graduating last summer.

She brings the knowledge which she has learned at college, plus practical experience from the family farm.

Gary Bruce, ACT Scotland’s feed and supplements manager said its important that young people get an opportunity to broaden their knowledge in the industry.

He said: “Good value and customer service is very important. ACT ensures that it employs and trains the right area managers to help our farmer customers choose the right products for their farming production system.

“Cally’s enthusiasm and willingness to learn will stand her in good stead to pass this knowledge onto her customers.”

Alongside studying and working in a grain lab, Cally has achieved great success in the show rings at Thainstone with the Sheep Park Farms’ team, including being reserve champion at the Aberdeen Christmas Classic.

Cally said: “I’m delighted and privileged to have been offered this exciting new opportunity within such a well thought of company.

“Agriculture has always been the industry in which I always knew my future would lie and I can’t wait to further my knowledge in the industry I feel so passionately about.”

She will be visiting customers in the Deeside/Donside area and can be contacted through the office on 01888 569569.