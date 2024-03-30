ACT Scotland appoints Turriff young farmer to its sales team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ACT Scotland appoints Turriff young farmer to its sales team

The firm supplies essential farm inputs to farmers across the UK.

By Katrina Macarthur
Cally Harper will cover the Deeside and Donside area for ACT Scotland.
Farmer-owned company ACT Scotland has bolstered its sales team at Turriff with the appointment of local young farmer Cally Harper.

The firm supplies essential farm inputs to farmers throughout Scotland, England and Wales, including animal health, feeds and fertiliser.

Ms Harper, who hails from Turriff but spends much of her spare time on her family’s farm near Aberchirder, studied agriculture at SRUC Aberdeen for three years before graduating last summer.

She brings the knowledge which she has learned at college, plus practical experience from the family farm.

Gary Bruce, ACT Scotland’s feed and supplements manager said its important that young people get an opportunity to broaden their knowledge in the industry.

He said: “Good value and customer service is very important. ACT ensures that it employs and trains the right area managers to help our farmer customers choose the right products for their farming production system.

“Cally’s enthusiasm and willingness to learn will stand her in good stead to pass this knowledge onto her customers.”

Alongside studying and working in a grain lab, Cally has achieved great success in the show rings at Thainstone with the Sheep Park Farms’ team, including being reserve champion at the Aberdeen Christmas Classic.

Cally said: “I’m delighted and privileged to have been offered this exciting new opportunity within such a well thought of company.

“Agriculture has always been the industry in which I always knew my future would lie and I can’t wait to further my knowledge in the industry I feel so passionately about.”

She will be visiting customers in the Deeside/Donside area and can be contacted through the office on 01888 569569.

