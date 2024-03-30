From mythical acid-spraying beasts to TikTok: Are the same things still making us laugh today?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

From mythical acid-spraying beasts to TikTok: Are the same things still making us laugh today?

We spoke with Dr Hannah Burrows from Aberdeen University on the dark humour and dad jokes in medieval culture and Ellon comedian Martin Bearne on how TikTok could be creating a new generation of hecklers.

Martin Bearne in Edinburgh looking at a suit of armour.
Ellon comedian Martin Bearne said social media might be changing stand-up. Image: Claire Coles/ DC Thomson.
By Lottie Hood

In terms of the oldest animal joke, one does not have to look further than Aberdeen.

In the care of the University of Aberdeen is a fictional ox-like Bonnacon (a mythical, bull-like beast) in a medieval manuscript which sprays attackers with hot, smelly acid from its rear.

Believed to be more than 800 years old, the creature captured the attention of the BBC after journalist and satirist Ian Hislop featured the beast as part of his hunt for Britain’s oldest jokes.

The animal joke in The Aberdeen Bestiary is thought to be Britain's oldest recorded animal joke.
The quirky beast looks a little different from today’s animal jokes. Image: The University of Aberdeen.

While the image is amusing, it is very different from the funny animal gifs that populate our group chats.

But has our humour truly evolved from fart-spraying animals or are we simply using different media?

A lot of similarities in medieval culture

To find an expert in older comedy, we spoke with senior lecturer in Scandinavian Studies at the University of Aberdeen, Dr Hannah Burrows.

Although she works mainly on medieval Icelandic literature, culture and history, her Masters dissertation was on humour in the Icelanders’ sagas.

The sagas are a series of stories that were written in the 13th and 14th Century by Icelanders narrating their ancestors’ history in a heroic way.

Dr Hannah Burrows
Dr Hannah Burrows. Image: The University of Aberdeen.

And it turns out, it is not all just violence and fart jokes.

She said: “The sagas are really stories about feud and conflict so there’s quite a lot of dark humour.

“I think one thing that’s really striking is the similarities.

“There’s a lot of understatement and irony in the Sagas.

“[For example] somebody announces the killing of a woman’s husband by saying, ‘I’ve arranged it so you can get married a second time.’

“They’re not outrightly stating the situation and more underplaying it.”

Evidence of dad jokes and inspiration for Monty Python

Other examples of familiar comedy found include social satire which criticised corruption, the aestheticising of death, puns, wordplay and even the dreaded dad jokes.

“It was nice to find there was evidence for a lot of different types of humour and a lot of different things at stake,” she said.

“I think it’s really valuable because it does show another part of human experience, but also it shows a lot of social concerns. What people are making jokes about tells you what they’re worried about in a sense.”

Hannah added it has inspired a lot of content people might be familiar with today.

For example in Monty Python and the Holy Grail where a knight gets a few limbs cut off and still tries to keep fighting.

“You can see where they got the material from,” Dr Burrows added. “It’s very similar to what happens in the sagas.

“It’s exaggerated, but the sagas are a little bit like that, people lose limbs but they’re still behaving really heroically.

“So I think it has actually had a direct impact on some of our popular culture today.”

Stand-up comedian Martin Bearne

The basics of comedy appear to be timeless but many would argue cancel culture and social media might be changing that.

As one of those seeking to make people laugh in today’s world, actor and comedian Martin Bearne is aware of the ups and downs.

Comedian Martin Bearne grew up in Ellon. Image: Claire Coles/ DC Thomson.

Enjoying his first on-stage laugh as Bottom in Ellon Academy’s A Midsummer’s Night Dream as a teen, Martin was hooked.

The 38-year-old has since hosted shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival like Broken Funnies in 2022 which he is turning into a podcast later this year and appeared on shows like BBC Scotland’s The Comedy Underground.

On Saturday March 30, Martin is heading back to his north-east roots with his solo show Mixed Ability Actor at Aberdeen’s Breakneck Comedy Club. 

But the Ellon comedian said it is not always a walk in the park.

For every run of good gigs, there are of course the awkward moments.

Martin Bearne poster for show Mixed Ability Actor.
Martin Bearne is arriving in Aberdeen for his show on March 30.

Whether that is ringing phones, his own mood on the night affecting the show, heckles or stag parties leaving on masse to take drugs in the bathroom, it can be unpredictable.

Remembering one particular heckle in Glasgow, he added: “Years ago I had one woman heckle me saying: ‘Can you sing?’ and I said no. And she said ‘Well, you can’t do comedy.’ The whole place erupted, it was brutal.”

TikTok and the rise of brave hecklers

In terms of challenges facing acts today, he said the problem is not cancel culture but TikTok.

With the rise in comedians on the platform showing crowd work to not burn their gig material, Martin has noticed a rise in hecklers thinking they are helping the act.

He explained: “Oftentimes a heckle can really screw up our gig because none of the acts can pause and play about with the room and silence.

“I think TikTok has created a whole nation of people who want to go viral getting destroyed by a comedian.

Martin Bearne in Edinburgh.
Martin said Tik Tok could be changing comedy acts. Image: Claire Coles/ DC Thomson.

“It’s quite interesting. I think it’s created a lot more demand for a certain type of comedy.

“For me, it’s about going to watch a performance and getting lost in it. If you’re sitting there thinking I’m going to heckle him…you’re not there for the right reasons I think.”

When asked about cancel culture he said there is a difference between people trying to be “edgy” and using humour to disguise prejudice but added: “Often people talk about cancel culture but to be honest, I don’t think it really exists in comedy.

“It’s just about being called out if you say something that’s not acceptable nowadays having a dialogue.

“I think comedy has got to change and it’s interesting to see it in real time.”

More from Lifestyle

Anne Smith. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Grunny Smith's Hamebakes' Anne Smith, 58, thanks customers for making firm a sweet success
The Dores Inn where a row has been brewing over a charge for milk with tea. Image: Shutterstock.
Jacqueline Wake Young: How tensions boiled over about tea at The Dores Inn
The pan-fried escalopes of veal was one of the dishes we sampled at Borsalino.
Restaurant review: Borsalino brings a taste of Puglia to Peterculter
Sepsis is life-threatening and can be difficult to spot (David Davies/PA)
Combining blood test with AI ‘could provide more accurate sepsis diagnosis’
Surfers Against Sewage said everyone in the UK deserves a beautiful coastline (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Waterborne diseases have soared under Tories, Labour says amid sewage anger
Dylan Farquhar has pursued his dream to set up his own business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Dufftown chef fulfils a dream and opens his first restaurant in the building where…
Journalist and author Jen Stout has spoken about covering the war in Ukraine.
Shetland journalist's eye-witness account of reality of war in Ukraine
Professor John Behr and students Alyth Forbes, left, and Cyrielle Vallet-Simond inside Aberdeen's Divinity Library. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Beyond the bunnies: What could we all learn from the story of Easter in…
Lismore is a fantastic family home in Maryculter.
Magnificent Maryculter home on the market for £585,000
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Motorists stuck in ‘pretty horrendous’ 20-mile long Good Friday motorway queues

Conversation