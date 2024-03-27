New calving interval introduced to beef calf scheme

A new calving interval of 410 days measured on an individual animal basis will now feature as part of the Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme (SSBS).

Further details about the actions farmers and crofters will have to take to receive agricultural support payments from 2025 were unveiled by the Scottish Government on Tuesday.

It is the latest update to the Agricultural Reform route map – a guide to help farmers and crofters prepare for the gradual transition to the new agricultural support framework which will start in 2027.

As part of the move to the new framework, changes from 2025 include:

A new calving interval of 410 days measured on an individual animal basis added to the Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme, to help cut emissions intensity and make beef production more efficient

The introduction of the first Whole Farm Plan conditions which require farmers and crofters to complete two baselining activities from a list of options including carbon audits, biodiversity audits, soil analysis, the creation of animal health and welfare plans or integrated pest management plans

New conditions for peatlands and wetlands under Good Agricultural Environmental Conditions (GAEC) 6 of Cross Compliance to help protect vital carbon stores

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “From 2025, farmers and crofters will have to deliver new things in return for basic payments.

“These changes will allow us to continue to produce high quality food and to do so in a way that helps us to tackle climate change and enhance nature.

“As we continue the transition to a new agricultural support framework, we want to make sure that farmers and crofters know exactly what they need to do to prepare for this change.

“Through our Agricultural Reform route map, supported with extensive engagement with the sector, we are making sure the sector is kept informed of key updates to future support.”

Extensive guidance on each of the new changes will be available in summer 2024.