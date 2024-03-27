Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba bars in Aberdeen and Inverness may go up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba bars in Aberdeen and Inverness may go up for sale

Their owner has struggled with impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

By Keith Findlay
The Revolution bar on Belmont Street, Aberdeen.
The Revolution bar on Belmont Street, Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Two bars in Aberdeen and another in Inverness may be put up for sale, the owner has revealed.

London-listed operator Revolution Bars Group has mooted a sale of part or all of the group.

Responding to “recent press speculation”, Revolution said it had faced a period of external challenges which have impacted its business and trading performance.

Revolution says all options open

The board is “actively exploring all the strategic options available” in an attempt to improve future prospects.

Revolution added: “These include a restructuring plan for certain parts of the group, a sale of all or part of the group and any other avenue to maximise returns for stakeholders.

Bar firm working on fundraising plan

“The company also confirms it is currently engaged with key shareholders and other investors including Luke Johnson in respect of a fundraising.”

Mr Johnson  is a former chairman of the Pizza Express chain, the Royal Society of Arts and Channel 4.

Revolution in Aberdeen
Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Further announcements by Revolution will be made “as appropriate”.

The group stressed it was not currently in talks with, nor in receipt of an approach from, any potential suitor.

There are Revolution bars on Belmont Street in Aberdeen and Church Street in Inverness. The Academy Centre’s courtyard is home to one of the group’s Revolucion de Cuba cocktail bar and restaurants.

Revolution’s younger customers hit hardest by higher cost of living

Revolution slashed its annual outlook earlier this year.

It said younger customers were being disproportionately hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

And earlier this week Sky News claimed Revolution may shut around 20 bars, about one-quarter of its total.

A source told Sky the closure plan could result in “hundreds” of redundancies.

Revolucion de Cuba in the Academy Centre courtyard in Aberdeen.
Revolucion de Cuba in the Academy Centre courtyard in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Revolution was founded in 1991, when two friends – Roy Ellis and Neil Macleod – opened a small bar in Ashton-under-Lyne, Manchester.

The group now operates about 90 venues, employing more than 3,000 people, across the UK.

But in a trading update in January the company said it was shutting eight of its least profitable bars to mitigate losses.

Younger patrons feeling the pinch

Chief executive Rob Pitcher added: “Our younger customers are still feeling the disproportionate effect of the cost-of-living crisis and the national living wage will increase materially in April 2024.

“Therefore, we have taken the difficult yet ultimately beneficial step for the group to close several bars which are unprofitable.”

