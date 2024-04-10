Quality on show at Orkney Young Farmers’ overwintering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Quality on show at Orkney Young Farmers’ overwintering

The annual show and sale attracted several new exhibitors.

By Katrina Macarthur
Tom Flett pictured with his Limousin cross steer which stood champion and topped the trade.
Tom Flett pictured with his Limousin cross steer which stood champion and topped the trade.

A young farmer from the West Mainland secured the overall honours and achieved the top price of £2,180 at the annual Young Farmers’ overwintering competition in Kirkwall.

The event, judged by Gareth Wood, Garson Farms, Sandwick, attracted a strong show of calves, with a third of the exhibitors showing for the first time.

Claiming the championship ticket was Tom Flett, Leary, Birsay, with a 700kg November 2022-born Limousin cross steer bred by RJ Taylor, Brencherhouse, Birsay.

Purchased in October last year, Tom also won best overwintered steer, producing a weight gain of 235kg over 188 days, with a daily liveweight gain of 1.25kg.

Champion animal sells for £2,180

Achieving a gross margin of £770, he sold to Andy Ingram, East Comalegy, Huntly.

Sam Spence from Norton Cottage, Dounby, took reserve champion and won the best overwintered heifer title with his November 2022-born Limousin cross heifer.

Bred by Balfour Baillie, Sebay View, Tankerness, she scaled 555kg and produced a gross margin of £530 when sold to Donaldsons Butchers, Kirkwall, for £2,050.

Also selling for £2,050, was Rowan Donaldson’s unhaltered champion, a December 2021-born Limousin cross heifer from Redland, Stromness.

Aberdeenshire buyers buy top prices

Scaling 700kg, this one was bred by Liam Muir, Upper Onston, and sold to Williamsons Butchers, Kirkwall.

Sam Spence sold his reserve champion for £2,050 to Williamsons Butchers.

Jack Walls from Biggings, Holm, sold his May 2022-born Limousin cross steer bred by G and S Sinclair, Moan, Harray, for £2,020 to Alex Reid, Mill Of Haulkerton Farm, Laurencekirk.

He weighed in at 685kg and produced the second top gross margin of £680 for Jack.

Charys Harvey, Braehead, Stromness, won reserve overwintered steer with a yearling Limousin cross which sold for £1,900 to Donaldsons Butchers.

Orcadian butchers feature in buyers list

The reserve overwintered heifer from Tommy Linklater, Biggings, Rendall, sold for £1,680 to E Flett Butchers, Stromness.

The best young handler was Lana Baillie from Turnpike, Toab.

Other top prices included £1,940 for a British Blue cross heifer from Kenzey Ritch to Auchtydore Farms, Mintlaw; £1,880 from Kelsey Harvey, to Williamsons Butchers; and £1,700 from Lana Baillie, to Harry Brown, Auchmaliddie Mains, Maud.

