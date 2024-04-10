SNP has ‘mountain to climb’ meeting north-east energy job promises, says trade unions chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP has ‘mountain to climb’ meeting north-east energy job promises, says trade unions chief

Roz Foyer, general secretary of the STUC, said there was “deep concern” among workers about the future of the industry.

By Justin Bowie
To go with story by Ryan Duff. Matheson looks to support north-east with energy skills passport Picture shows; general secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress, Roz Foyer. Norwood Hotel. Supplied by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson Date; 02/11/2022 CR0039283 Roz Foyer STUC, at the Scottish Government's Offshore Energy Skills Event, at Norwood House Hotel. STUC general secretary Roz Foyer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
The SNP has a “mountain to climb” if it wants to meet bold promises on north-east energy jobs, the head of Scotland’s largest trade union body has said.

Roz Foyer, general secretary of the Scottish Trades Unions Congress (STUC), said there was “deep concern” among workers about the future of the industry.

The Scottish Government has promised a “just transition” towards renewables, with the goal of protecting jobs and the local economy.

SNP chiefs have attempted to claim they are the only party standing up for workers in the sector after both the Conservatives and Labour vowed to extend the windfall tax.

But speaking to The Stooshie politics podcast, Ms Foyer claimed Scotland was in danger of turning into a “poor relation” of the rest of the UK on green jobs.

Offshore oil and gas production.
It was warned the SNP has a ‘mountain to climb’ over energy promises. Image: Shutterstock.

She said: “There is a lot of the right talk happening, but when you look at the outcomes, we are left with a very deep level of concern about jobs in the energy sector.

“There’s a lot of investment going on, but at the moment it seems to be benefiting business, and we’re not seeing the jobs on the ground in Scotland.

“Scotland’s actually turning into a poor relation of the UK at the moment when we start to look at job growth.”

Ms Foyer insisted new jobs in the clean energy sector must be “high-quality”, replicating those in the oil and gas sector just now.

Listen: Scotland’s trade unions chief on hopes for a Labour government, equal pay and the future for oil and gas

But she said: “There is a mountain to climb in terms of getting joined-up thinking on this.”

She added: “My biggest message to governments is if you want to know what a just transition looks like, listen to the workers who work in that industry.”

Ms Foyer, who became general secretary in 2020, admitted it was “disappointing” that Labour U-turned on a £28 billion green jobs scheme.

It comes as she prepares for the STUC’s annual conference in Dundee next week, the last due to take place before the General Election.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has claimed he is standing up for oil and gas workers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Polling has predicted a Labour victory.

With a string of public sector disputes underway across the country, trade union bosses will hope a government led by Sir Keir Starmer will see industrial relations improve.

“We’ve got a real hope there that workers are beginning to understand that when they come together and make demands they can change things,” Ms Foyer said.

But she admitted conflict may continue even if Labour takes power, adding: “Most trade unionists that you’ll come across have a healthy dose of scepticism when it comes to any political party or political leader.”

Ms Foyer said trade unions in Scotland have a healthier working relationship with the SNP government in Edinburgh than they do with the UK Government.

But she insisted there is much the SNP could improve on.

She told us: “The main difference is at least the Scottish Government will sit down in a room and negotiate with us.

“There’s a difference between talking the talk and walking the walk. We need to see the Scottish Government doing more walking the walk.”

