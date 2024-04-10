SNP has ‘mountain to climb’ meeting north-east energy job promises, says trade unions chief

The SNP has a “mountain to climb” if it wants to meet bold promises on north-east energy jobs, the head of Scotland’s largest trade union body has said.

Roz Foyer, general secretary of the Scottish Trades Unions Congress (STUC), said there was “deep concern” among workers about the future of the industry.

The Scottish Government has promised a “just transition” towards renewables, with the goal of protecting jobs and the local economy.

SNP chiefs have attempted to claim they are the only party standing up for workers in the sector after both the Conservatives and Labour vowed to extend the windfall tax.

But speaking to The Stooshie politics podcast, Ms Foyer claimed Scotland was in danger of turning into a “poor relation” of the rest of the UK on green jobs.

She said: “There is a lot of the right talk happening, but when you look at the outcomes, we are left with a very deep level of concern about jobs in the energy sector.

“There’s a lot of investment going on, but at the moment it seems to be benefiting business, and we’re not seeing the jobs on the ground in Scotland.

“Scotland’s actually turning into a poor relation of the UK at the moment when we start to look at job growth.”

Ms Foyer insisted new jobs in the clean energy sector must be “high-quality”, replicating those in the oil and gas sector just now.

Listen: Scotland’s trade unions chief on hopes for a Labour government, equal pay and the future for oil and gas

But she said: “There is a mountain to climb in terms of getting joined-up thinking on this.”

She added: “My biggest message to governments is if you want to know what a just transition looks like, listen to the workers who work in that industry.”

Ms Foyer, who became general secretary in 2020, admitted it was “disappointing” that Labour U-turned on a £28 billion green jobs scheme.

It comes as she prepares for the STUC’s annual conference in Dundee next week, the last due to take place before the General Election.

Polling has predicted a Labour victory.

With a string of public sector disputes underway across the country, trade union bosses will hope a government led by Sir Keir Starmer will see industrial relations improve.

“We’ve got a real hope there that workers are beginning to understand that when they come together and make demands they can change things,” Ms Foyer said.

But she admitted conflict may continue even if Labour takes power, adding: “Most trade unionists that you’ll come across have a healthy dose of scepticism when it comes to any political party or political leader.”

Ms Foyer said trade unions in Scotland have a healthier working relationship with the SNP government in Edinburgh than they do with the UK Government.

But she insisted there is much the SNP could improve on.

She told us: “The main difference is at least the Scottish Government will sit down in a room and negotiate with us.

“There’s a difference between talking the talk and walking the walk. We need to see the Scottish Government doing more walking the walk.”

Listen to the full interview with Roz Foyer on The Stooshie – the weekly Scottish politics podcast from the Press and Journal

Keep up to date with all our regional and national politics coverage on our dedicated pages here.

And stay informed by signing up to our daily politics newsletter.