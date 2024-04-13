Man who died in fatal Shetland crash named locally as police appeal for information

A man who died in a fatal car crash on Friday morning in Shetland has been named locally by police.

25-year-old Fraser Smith was sadly killed in a collision around 1am yesterday on the A970 near Sandwick.

Fraser was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene by officers called to the accident.

The young man was named by police today as they have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Police issued a fresh appeal for any witnesses of the crash to come forward this morning.

Police urge witnesses of Shetland crash to come forward

Sergeant Chris Donaldson from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Fraser’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and I ask anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dash-cam footage to please come forward.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0155 of April 12, 2024.”