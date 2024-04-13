Highly regarded vet, Andrew Rafferty, retires with thanks from farming community

After almost 50 years service to farmers and crofters across the country, well-known and highly regarded vet Andrew Rafferty has retired from Strathspey Veterinary Practice.

Andrew graduated from the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies in Edinburgh in 1997 and worked in practices at Keith and Castle Douglas, before taking over the local practice in 1991 from his legendary father George.

Although predominantly a large animal vet, the recruitment of Jane Harley allowed Andrew to gradually oversee the development of a busy small animal service.

Like his father, who rose to fame after his part in capturing Hercules the bear in the 1980s, Andrew was one of few vets who could work a dart gun and only recently was he at Achnacarry Estate to dart and tag a stag.

The local farming community recently presented Andrew with two pedigree Beef Shorthorn heifers as a retiral present after more than 90 donations were made by those he got to know so well over the years.

Andrew’s brother in-law John Kirk and Vic Watson were tasked with sourcing the heifers from John and Jill Redpath’s Knowehead herd at Alyth.

They will join Andrew and his wife Carly on their 60-acre croft near Newtonmore.