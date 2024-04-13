Highly regarded vet, Andrew Rafferty, retires with thanks from farming community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highly regarded vet, Andrew Rafferty, retires with thanks from farming community

Andrew bought over the Strathspey practice from his father George in 1991.

By Katrina Macarthur
Andrew Rafferty, back row, fourth from right, with family, local vets and farmers. Picture by James Alastair Kendall.
After almost 50 years service to farmers and crofters across the country, well-known and highly regarded vet Andrew Rafferty has retired from Strathspey Veterinary Practice.

Andrew graduated from the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies in Edinburgh in 1997 and worked in practices at Keith and Castle Douglas, before taking over the local practice in 1991 from his legendary father George.

Although predominantly a large animal vet, the recruitment of Jane Harley allowed Andrew to gradually oversee the development of a busy small animal service.

Like his father, who rose to fame after his part in capturing Hercules the bear in the 1980s, Andrew was one of few vets who could work a dart gun and only recently was he at Achnacarry Estate to dart and tag a stag.

Andrew pictured with one of his new Beef Shorthorn heifers.

The local farming community recently presented Andrew with two pedigree Beef Shorthorn heifers as a retiral present after more than 90 donations were made by those he got to know so well over the years.

Andrew’s brother in-law John Kirk and Vic Watson were tasked with sourcing the heifers from John and Jill Redpath’s Knowehead herd at Alyth.

They will join Andrew and his wife Carly on their 60-acre croft near Newtonmore.

