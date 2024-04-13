Contracting price rises ‘inevitable’ this spring, says industry body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Contracting price rises ‘inevitable’ this spring, says industry body

The drilling category has increased by 3.46%, which is in line with the 3.5% increase seen in 2023.

By Katrina Macarthur
Duncan Shaw of DS Shaw, Newton of Ballunie Farm, Kettins, ploughing stubble in 2021, with a John Deere 6215R and 5-furrow Kverneland plough.
Duncan Shaw of DS Shaw, Newton of Ballunie Farm, Kettins, ploughing stubble in 2021, with a John Deere 6215R and 5-furrow Kverneland plough.

Agricultural contracting prices are set to see an ‘inevitable’ price rise this spring according to a new survey released by the National Association of Agricultural Contractors (NAAC).

The latest survey of contracting prices and overall results give a national average to help benchmark when working out costings for an operation.

There is a general upwards trend in prices this year, although this varies across operations and due to the nature of surveys some prices have increased substantially whilst other have barely shifted.

The UK inflation rate has hovered around 5% in recent months, with fuel prices falling from £1.00 per litre in last year’s survey, to £0.85 per litre this year.

However, at the same time, machinery, labour and insurance costs have all increased significantly, which will more than offset any fuel reduction.

Machinery, labour and insurance costs have all increased significantly. Image: Shutterstock

Matt Redman, NAAC chairman said: “This is already a difficult and frustrating year for the whole industry, with high rainfalls and sodden ground frustrating efforts to get crops in the ground.

“However, all contractors must continue to review their price structures and keep steadfast on payment terms to ensure that businesses are able to continue to supply farmers with reliable, professional contracting services.”

NAAC members are encouraged to calculate their individual costs using the NAAC’s costing tool to ensure that quotes are accurate and sustainable.

Jill Hewitt, NAAC CEO added: “The NAAC holds firm that contractors generally take significant financial risk, and their prices need to reflect costs, allowing contractors to remain profitable and sustainable, supporting their customer base.”

