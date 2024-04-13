Man hospitalized in late night Torry crash

One man has been hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Torry late on Friday night.
The incident happened on Victoria Road in Aberdeen, around 11:45pm on Friday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.45pm on Friday, 12 April, 2024, officers received a report of a single vehicle crash on Victoria Road, Aberdeen.
“One man was taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing.”
A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two engines were sent to the scene at 11:47pm on Friday.
The stop call came in at 12:05am.
