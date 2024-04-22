Strichen member Isla secures championship at Huntly overwintering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strichen member Isla secures championship at Huntly overwintering

The show, which was held alongside United Auctions' sale of store cattle, was won by Isla Brown, Commonty.

By Katrina Macarthur
The overall champion animal pictured with consignor Isla Brown and judge Richard Davidson.
The overall champion animal pictured with consignor Isla Brown and judge Richard Davidson.

A young farmer from New Deer claimed the overall honours at Huntly Mart’s overwintering competition on Saturday.

The show, which was held alongside United Auctions’ sale of 572 store cattle, was won by Strichen member Isla Brown from Commonty.

A regular exhibitor at the competition, having won the best profit margin and highest weight gain last year, Isla stood champion with a 540kg February 2023-born Limousin cross heifer.

Bred by Pitgersie Partnership, Newburgh, the heifer was bought in October for £890 and sold on the day for £1,640 to the judge Richard Davidson jnr, Corsairtly, Keith.

Champion sells for £1,640 to judge

Isla won the best profit margin of £750 with her champion and secured the highest weight gain of 275kg or 1.51kg per day for a Charolais cross bred by Messrs Armstrong, Leschangie, Kemnay.

The reserve champion, a Charolais cross bullock from Lower Speyside member Rhona Rhind, Newton of Struthers, Kinloss, Forres, sold for the top price of £1,790.

Scaling 525kg, he was bought in October from breeder Jim Hunter, Wedderburn, Huntly, and is by Irish bull Roughan Patrick.

The buyer was Gavin Ross of Ross Bros, Wardhead, Strichen.

Reserve champion achieves top price of £1,790

Vale of Alford member Faith Miskelly, Corrybrae, Kildrummy, sold to a top of £1,760 for a 55kg Limousin cross heifer when bought by Craig Buchan of Auchtydore Farms, Mintlaw.

A mixed show for quality met a brisk trade, with 321 bullocks averaging 309.9p per kg and 228 heifers levelling at 290.9p.

Bullocks sold to 358p per kg for a Limousin cross from Charles Michie, Birselawsie, Midmar and to £1,790 for the aforementioned Limousin cross from Newton of Struthers, Kinloss.

Brisk trade for store cattle

The heifers peaked at 328.2p per kg for Limousin crosses from Stephen Thain, Knowhead, Aberchirder and to £1,780 for Limousin cross from Newton Farm, Craigellachie.

OTMS (23) sold to 266.1p per kg for Simmental cross from Wester Elchies, Aberlour and to £1,990 from the same home.

