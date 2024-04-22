Strichen member Isla secures championship at Huntly overwintering

A young farmer from New Deer claimed the overall honours at Huntly Mart’s overwintering competition on Saturday.

The show, which was held alongside United Auctions’ sale of 572 store cattle, was won by Strichen member Isla Brown from Commonty.

A regular exhibitor at the competition, having won the best profit margin and highest weight gain last year, Isla stood champion with a 540kg February 2023-born Limousin cross heifer.

Bred by Pitgersie Partnership, Newburgh, the heifer was bought in October for £890 and sold on the day for £1,640 to the judge Richard Davidson jnr, Corsairtly, Keith.

Champion sells for £1,640 to judge

Isla won the best profit margin of £750 with her champion and secured the highest weight gain of 275kg or 1.51kg per day for a Charolais cross bred by Messrs Armstrong, Leschangie, Kemnay.

The reserve champion, a Charolais cross bullock from Lower Speyside member Rhona Rhind, Newton of Struthers, Kinloss, Forres, sold for the top price of £1,790.

Scaling 525kg, he was bought in October from breeder Jim Hunter, Wedderburn, Huntly, and is by Irish bull Roughan Patrick.

The buyer was Gavin Ross of Ross Bros, Wardhead, Strichen.

Reserve champion achieves top price of £1,790

Vale of Alford member Faith Miskelly, Corrybrae, Kildrummy, sold to a top of £1,760 for a 55kg Limousin cross heifer when bought by Craig Buchan of Auchtydore Farms, Mintlaw.

A mixed show for quality met a brisk trade, with 321 bullocks averaging 309.9p per kg and 228 heifers levelling at 290.9p.

Bullocks sold to 358p per kg for a Limousin cross from Charles Michie, Birselawsie, Midmar and to £1,790 for the aforementioned Limousin cross from Newton of Struthers, Kinloss.

Brisk trade for store cattle

The heifers peaked at 328.2p per kg for Limousin crosses from Stephen Thain, Knowhead, Aberchirder and to £1,780 for Limousin cross from Newton Farm, Craigellachie.

OTMS (23) sold to 266.1p per kg for Simmental cross from Wester Elchies, Aberlour and to £1,990 from the same home.