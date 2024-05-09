UK Government extends seasonal worker visa route for 5 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

UK Government extends seasonal worker visa route for 5 years

The government is also set to create a comprehensive strategy to enhance skills provision and attract domestic workers.

By Katrina Macarthur
The food supply chain relies on seasonal workers such as fruit pickers. Photograph by John Giles/PA Wire.
The UK Government will extend the seasonal worker visa route for five years until 2029 to tackle labour shortages in the food supply chain.

Addressing the immediate need for more support, 43,000 visas will be available to the horticulture sector in 2025, with another 2,000 visas for poultry.

In its response to John Shropshire’s Independent Review into Labour Shortages in the Food Supply Chain, the government is also set to create a comprehensive strategy to enhance skills provision and attract domestic workers.

The move comes ahead of the second annual Farm to Fork Summit, which will be hosted by the Prime Minister in Downing Street on May 14, bringing together representatives across the UK food supply chain.

43,000 visas for horticulture sector in 2025

UK Government Minister for Scotland John Lamont said: “This package of agriculture initiatives will help ensure long-term certainty for labour needs and make the UK food supply chain the most cutting-edge in the world.

“The extension of the seasonal worker visa route until 2029 is welcome news for Scotland’s growers and producers. While we will always support homegrown labour, we appreciate that the industry is still in need of extra help.

“The produce grown in Scotland is world-class and it’s only right that we make sure farmers and growers have the resources they need.”

2,000 visas for poultry sector

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay added: “We have a world-class food and drink sector, and the measures announced today will strengthen this and reduce reliance on migrant labour in the long term.”

“Businesses do best when they can plan effectively for the future, which is why we’ve extended the seasonal worker visa route until 2029 to give farmers and growers the certainty they need to thrive.”

The government will also work to improve the attractiveness of the sector for domestic workers, building greater collaboration between government, industry and education providers.

This includes collaborating with the Food and Drink Sector Council’s Sector Attractiveness Project Group to improve awareness of the diverse range of opportunities and career paths across the UK food chain.

It will also provide seed funding to establish the Institute for Agriculture and Horticulture (TIAH), a new industry body that will support professional career development.

Further details on the number of visas available for 2026 to 2029 will be set out later this year.

