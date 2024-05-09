Unpaid work for man who hit ex-partner during fight with her father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unpaid work for man who hit ex-partner during fight with her father

Jamie MacDonald went to confront the woman after his car window was smashed by a child, but when her father stepped in a fight ensued and the woman was hit as she tried to separate them.

By Jenni Gee
Tain Sheriff Court.
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court

A man who struck his ex-partner as she tried to break up a fight between him and her father has been ordered to complete unpaid work.

Jamie MacDonald, 42, had gone to speak the woman after his car windscreen was smashed by a child with a hammer.

But when he arrived at the Alness property her father stepped in. A stand-up fight ensued and the woman was hit as she tried to intervene.

MacDonald appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a charge of culpable and reckless conduct in relation to the incident on August 27 last year.

Child smashed car window

At the earlier hearing fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that MacDonald, of Firhill, Alness, had been at his home at around 7pm when the child arrived with a hammer and smashed the front window of his car.

MacDonald had gone to another address in Alness to confront the child’s mother, but had been met at the door by the woman’s father.

The two men had got into a fight and the woman had tried to break it up.

“As she was attempting to split up the fight between her father and the accused she was struck in the face by the accused,” Mr Treanor said.

‘He didn’t care who he hurt’

He added: “She noted that she didn’t know if Jamie meant to do it but he didn’t care who he hurt at that point.”

Sheriff Neil Wilson placed MacDonald on the community payback order requiring him to complete 120 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He told him: “You are old enough that you don’t need supervision, but there has to be some element of punishment.”

