Home Business Farming

Black Isle Show reveals its livestock judges

The event will take place on Wednesday July 31 and Thursday August 1.

By Katrina Macarthur
The classes of North Country Cheviots always attract a bumper crowd at the show.
The Black Isle Farmers Society has revealed its livestock and horse judges for this year’s Black Isle Show on Thursday August 1.

The event will see top breeders from across the country take to the judging rings to select their champions.

Judging this year’s beef overall championship, inter-herd competition and beef pairs is Martin Barker of Middle Bank End Farm, Appleby-in-Westmorland.

The Cumbrian producer has judged several shows across the UK, including this year’s commercial cattle classes at the Ayr County Show.

Other pedigree cattle judges include freelance stockman Robert Marshall from Dufftown for the Aberdeen-Angus and Cameron MacIver of Wester Coltfield, Kinloss, judging the Simmentals.

British Charolais Cattle Society president Iain Millar of the former Lochend herd at Port of Menteith, will judge the Charolais classes, with Stuart Hunter, West Cairnhill, Insch, judging the commercial cattle.

In the sheep rings, well-known breeder of Blackfaces, Bluefaced Leicesters, Scotch Mules and Texels, Allan Wight jnr of Midlock, Biggar, will select the overall sheep winner.

Several breeders from Aberdeenshire have been selected to judge the various sheep breeds.

Sheep exhibitors enjoy a break and a picnic breakfast at the 2023 show.

The Beltex judge is Grant Ireland of the Glenisla flock at Huntly, and the Charollais judge is Eilidh Duncan, who runs the Braemuir flock with sister Erin at Clola, near Peterhead.

John Procter from Huntly will place the Bluefaced Leicesters, with Willie Brown from Hilton of Culsh, New Deer, placing the Suffolks and Texels in the crofters’ sheep section.

Other sheep judges include John MacPherson, Balliemeanoch, Dalmally, for Blackfaces, and Roderick Runciman, Allanshaws, Selkirk, for any other MV-accredited pure sheep breed.

The overall horse judge is David Scott-Downie, Inverness, while Tom Tennant from Selkirk will place the Clydesdales.

Mrs ML Osborne, Kingoldrum, will judge the Highland ponies, with D Burnett, Ellon, judging the Shetland ponies (standard) and Mrs H Wilson, Alford, for Shetland ponies (miniatures).

Livestock judges not mentioned above

Cattle

Beef Shorthorn, rare & minority, AOB, native herd – Beef Shorthorn Mr Carey Coombs, Carnwarth; Limousin – Mr Robert Neill, Jedburgh; Highland Cattle – Mr John Redpath, Alyth; crofters – Mrs M Barker, Appleby; stockman – Graeme Swanson, Dingwall.

Sheep

Cross sheep & hoof and hook – Mr Bill Cameron, Keith. North Country Cheviot (Park) – Bobby Poleson, Ollaberry; North Country Cheviot (Hill) – Mr Bill Elliot, Kelso; Shetland – Mr Bruce Johnson, Unst; Suffolk – Mr Bruce Swanson, Thurso; Zwartbles – Megan MacPherson, Strontian; Valais Blacknose – Emma Glacken, Kirknewton; Fleece British Wool representative – Evanton; Shepherds’ crooks – Gavin McKinley, Biggar; Crofters’ sheep (Blackface & Cheviot) – Murdo MacDonald, Kinbrace; Jacob – Jennifer Milton, Keith.

