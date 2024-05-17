Riot police at ‘stand-off’ in Inverness as emergency crews swarm flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Riot police at ‘stand-off’ in Inverness as emergency crews swarm flat

Ten police vehicles can be seen at the scene of the incident.

By Louise Glen & Alberto Lejarraga
Police with shields and helmets can be seen outside the flat in Mill Court, Inverness. Image Jasperimage.
Police with shields and helmets can be seen outside the flat in Mill Court, Inverness. Image Jasperimage.

Police in riot gear are at the scene of an incident in Inverness, after reports of a disturbance in Mill Court, in South Kessock.

Neighbours and sources at the scene have described the incident that started around 2.55am as a “stand-off”.

Ten police vehicles including cars and vans can be seen at the incident as well as one fire engine and an ambulance.

Police say they were responding to a “concern for a person” call.

Mill Court is in the South Kessock area of Inverness.

One eyewitness told us the incident is taking place in a first-floor flat, and police negotiators are at the scene.

Officers in riot gear at the scene in Mill Court. Image Jasperimage.

Police at Mill Court ‘disturbance’

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.55am on Friday, 17 May, 2024, police received a report of a disturbance at a property in the Mill Court area of Inverness.

“Officers remain at the scene, following concern for a person, and inquiries are ongoing.”

One neighbour said: “It looks like a stand-off for the second time in a matter of days.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

