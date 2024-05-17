Inverness Riot police at ‘stand-off’ in Inverness as emergency crews swarm flat Ten police vehicles can be seen at the scene of the incident. By Louise Glen & Alberto Lejarraga May 17 2024, 10:56 am May 17 2024, 10:56 am Share Riot police at ‘stand-off’ in Inverness as emergency crews swarm flat Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6473067/disturbance-home-inverness-mill-court/ Copy Link Police with shields and helmets can be seen outside the flat in Mill Court, Inverness. Image Jasperimage. Police in riot gear are at the scene of an incident in Inverness, after reports of a disturbance in Mill Court, in South Kessock. Neighbours and sources at the scene have described the incident that started around 2.55am as a “stand-off”. Ten police vehicles including cars and vans can be seen at the incident as well as one fire engine and an ambulance. Police say they were responding to a “concern for a person” call. Mill Court is in the South Kessock area of Inverness. One eyewitness told us the incident is taking place in a first-floor flat, and police negotiators are at the scene. Officers in riot gear at the scene in Mill Court. Image Jasperimage. Police at Mill Court ‘disturbance’ A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.55am on Friday, 17 May, 2024, police received a report of a disturbance at a property in the Mill Court area of Inverness. “Officers remain at the scene, following concern for a person, and inquiries are ongoing.” One neighbour said: “It looks like a stand-off for the second time in a matter of days.” Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.