Riot police at ‘stand-off’ in Inverness as emergency crews swarm flat

Police in riot gear are at the scene of an incident in Inverness, after reports of a disturbance in Mill Court, in South Kessock.

Neighbours and sources at the scene have described the incident that started around 2.55am as a “stand-off”.

Ten police vehicles including cars and vans can be seen at the incident as well as one fire engine and an ambulance.

Police say they were responding to a “concern for a person” call.

Mill Court is in the South Kessock area of Inverness.

One eyewitness told us the incident is taking place in a first-floor flat, and police negotiators are at the scene.

Police at Mill Court ‘disturbance’

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.55am on Friday, 17 May, 2024, police received a report of a disturbance at a property in the Mill Court area of Inverness.

“Officers remain at the scene, following concern for a person, and inquiries are ongoing.”

One neighbour said: “It looks like a stand-off for the second time in a matter of days.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

