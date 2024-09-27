The best Aberdeen chipper? Try these 4 for great fish and chips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The best Aberdeen chipper? Try these 4 for great fish and chips

When you fancy fish and chips, check out these chippers.

fish and chips
Enjoy a 'proper' fish supper from these Aberdeen chippers.

Aberdeen is well placed for many things, and chippers is certainly one of them.

Nothing beats fresh battered fish straight from the North Sea and proper chipper chips, preferably eaten straight from the wrapping of course.

So bring your biggest appetite and check out these four great Aberdeen chippers.

Four Aberdeen chippers to try:

1. Sea Salt + Sole

Sea salt and sole aberdeen chipper
There’s lots of choice on the menu at Sea Salt + Sole.

With haddock sourced daily to provide you with a fresh, delicious fish supper from sustainable suppliers, other North-East specialities such as langoustines, scampi and rock turbot are landed from reputable local fisherman and served as fresh as possible to you.

Sea Salt + Sole approaches its chips differently, with double cooked chips carefully quality controlled to achieve the best flavour and texture.

As the seasons change, so does this chipper’s recipes – everything from potato varieties to the precise frying temperatures will vary to ensure you get the best chips with your meal.

If you’re not in the mood for seafood, don’t worry – there’s sure to be something else that takes your fancy. On the menu you’ll find all manner of speciality chicken, pork, beef, burger and pudding dishes, as well as the ever popular gluten free section fried in its own dedicated fryer.

There’s four branches to visit for a tasty treat: Station Road in Dyce, Jesmond Drive in Bridge of Don, Charleston Road North in Cove Bay, and The Square in Ellon.

See the full menu on the Sea Salt + Sole website.

2. Mike’s Famous Fish & Chips

Mikes fish and chips aberdeeen
Mike’s Famous Fish & Chips believes life is too short for mediocre food!

Mike’s “Famous” Fish & Chips is a family business established in 1978, serving up the finest quality fish and chips.

This chipper believes that eating isn’t just about feeding your body – and that life is too short for mediocre food. And we wholly agree!

Mike’s Famous Fish & Chips makes sure every dish that it serves satisfies your entire being. Crispy, savoury, sweet, juicy, satisfying, you’ll find it all, and whatever you crave is what Mike’s wants to serve.

Further to that, at the Blackburn branch, the Mike’s team are pioneers of gluten free-food, in fact it’s one of the very few chip shops that cook gluten free products in an exclusive gluten free pan.

From the famous traditional fish and chips to gourmet burgers, visit the branches at Mugiemoss Rd in Aberdeen or Westpark Drive in Blackburn.

Place your order online by visiting Mike’s Famous Fish & Chips website.

3. Lows Traditional Fish & Chips

Lows Fish & Chips recently gained its place amongst the UK’s top fish and chip shops.
Low’s Traditional Fish & Chips recently gained its place amongst the UK’s top fish and chip shops.

Lows Traditional Fish & Chips is situated in the heart of Westhill in the Westhill Shopping Centre. It has also recently expanded to its second site in Berryden Business Park, Aberdeen (next to Sainsburys).

Low’s Traditional Fish & Chips has received numerous awards and recently it gained its place amongst the UK’s top fish and chip shops by achieving the prestigious NFFF Quality Accreditation sponsored by Sarsons Vinegar.

Visit the branches at Westhill Shopping Centre and Berryden Business Park in Aberdeen today for a tasty treat.

View the full menu and order online at Lows Traditional Fish & Chips website.

4. The Ashvale

the ashvale fish and chips aberdeen
The Ashvale offers daily specials – don’t forget to check out the blackboard!

The Ashvale is renown as the ‘Home of the Whale’, a super-sized supper challenge. Do you fancy doing The Ashvale Challenge?  Finish The Ashvale Whale by yourself and get a second whale on the house!

Or, claim a free sweet dessert of your choice. Remember to ask for your Certificate of Achievement on completing the challenge.

In addition to the menu, don’t forget to check out the blackboard for daily specials. If you have any question whatsoever about menus at The Ashvale, don’t hesitate to ask anyone of the helpful staff.

The Ashvale has a reputation for providing quality meals. Its fish is of the best quality, sourced from local Scottish markets daily. Premium quality steaks are Scottish beef marbled and aged to perfection. The Ashvale prides itself in providing the very best food and service to customers.

Visit the restaurant at Great Western Road in Aberdeen to sit in or takeaway, or order online.

