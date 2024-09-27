The best Aberdeen chipper? Try these 4 for great fish and chips

Aberdeen is well placed for many things, and chippers is certainly one of them.

Nothing beats fresh battered fish straight from the North Sea and proper chipper chips, preferably eaten straight from the wrapping of course.

So bring your biggest appetite and check out these four great Aberdeen chippers.

Four Aberdeen chippers to try:

1. Sea Salt + Sole

With haddock sourced daily to provide you with a fresh, delicious fish supper from sustainable suppliers, other North-East specialities such as langoustines, scampi and rock turbot are landed from reputable local fisherman and served as fresh as possible to you.

Sea Salt + Sole approaches its chips differently, with double cooked chips carefully quality controlled to achieve the best flavour and texture.

As the seasons change, so does this chipper’s recipes – everything from potato varieties to the precise frying temperatures will vary to ensure you get the best chips with your meal.

If you’re not in the mood for seafood, don’t worry – there’s sure to be something else that takes your fancy. On the menu you’ll find all manner of speciality chicken, pork, beef, burger and pudding dishes, as well as the ever popular gluten free section fried in its own dedicated fryer.

There’s four branches to visit for a tasty treat: Station Road in Dyce, Jesmond Drive in Bridge of Don, Charleston Road North in Cove Bay, and The Square in Ellon.

See the full menu on the Sea Salt + Sole website.

2. Mike’s Famous Fish & Chips

Mike’s “Famous” Fish & Chips is a family business established in 1978, serving up the finest quality fish and chips.

This chipper believes that eating isn’t just about feeding your body – and that life is too short for mediocre food. And we wholly agree!

Mike’s Famous Fish & Chips makes sure every dish that it serves satisfies your entire being. Crispy, savoury, sweet, juicy, satisfying, you’ll find it all, and whatever you crave is what Mike’s wants to serve.

Further to that, at the Blackburn branch, the Mike’s team are pioneers of gluten free-food, in fact it’s one of the very few chip shops that cook gluten free products in an exclusive gluten free pan.

From the famous traditional fish and chips to gourmet burgers, visit the branches at Mugiemoss Rd in Aberdeen or Westpark Drive in Blackburn.

Place your order online by visiting Mike’s Famous Fish & Chips website.

3. Lows Traditional Fish & Chips

Lows Traditional Fish & Chips is situated in the heart of Westhill in the Westhill Shopping Centre. It has also recently expanded to its second site in Berryden Business Park, Aberdeen (next to Sainsburys).

Low’s Traditional Fish & Chips has received numerous awards and recently it gained its place amongst the UK’s top fish and chip shops by achieving the prestigious NFFF Quality Accreditation sponsored by Sarsons Vinegar.

Visit the branches at Westhill Shopping Centre and Berryden Business Park in Aberdeen today for a tasty treat.

View the full menu and order online at Lows Traditional Fish & Chips website.

4. The Ashvale

The Ashvale is renown as the ‘Home of the Whale’, a super-sized supper challenge. Do you fancy doing The Ashvale Challenge? Finish The Ashvale Whale by yourself and get a second whale on the house!

Or, claim a free sweet dessert of your choice. Remember to ask for your Certificate of Achievement on completing the challenge.

In addition to the menu, don’t forget to check out the blackboard for daily specials. If you have any question whatsoever about menus at The Ashvale, don’t hesitate to ask anyone of the helpful staff.

The Ashvale has a reputation for providing quality meals. Its fish is of the best quality, sourced from local Scottish markets daily. Premium quality steaks are Scottish beef marbled and aged to perfection. The Ashvale prides itself in providing the very best food and service to customers.

Visit the restaurant at Great Western Road in Aberdeen to sit in or takeaway, or order online.