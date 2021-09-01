Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SPONSORED: Planning To Start a business? Set yourself up for success

By Sponsored Content
September 1, 2021, 9:00 am Updated: October 12, 2021, 7:37 pm
Post Thumbnail

Like almost all sectors across the rest of mainland Scotland, the pandemic has brought with it both unique challenges and unearthed exciting opportunities for those in the Scottish Highlands and Islands.

Lockdown and time at home has let people consider what their options are for self-employment while others will have been able to pursue a hobby and identified a gap for a new product or service.

For some, this uncertain time has also let people explore a new type of lifestyle, supported by either a new job or the possibility of starting up a business, all the while taking advantage of what is on offer in rural Scotland.

It has also allowed those already living in these areas to seek new opportunities, as location no longer presents the same constraints it once did.

To help anyone get on their way and make the most of life in the Scottish countryside, there are some key factors to consider.

These include logistical challenges associated with being at the end of long supply chains, as well as staffing and employment.

There will also be a need for strong digital platforms and infrastructure to ensure you can build brand awareness and reach your market.

 

There is support available for new businesses

Through organisations such as Business Gateway, you can access support, advice and information about funding, investment, and programmes such as DigitalBoost, which will help you identify key areas for improvement and allow you to upskill.

You will also be able to connect with other local businesses and join the strong business community that exists across the Scottish Highlands and Islands.

For chartered engineer, Rob Hall, who launched Studio Vans in the Outer Hebrides during lockdown, working with Business Gateway not only helped him secure funding, but it also helped him make new business connections.

Rob said: “As we were relatively new to the island, engaging with Business Gateway was crucial in making new business connections through individual introductions, local events and virtual meetings across the country.

“Additionally, the practical business support on funding, business plans and company regulations has been a huge help during the initial start-up period.”

Whatever your situation, it’s important to remember that there are options available and specialist advice can be found at all of Scotland’s business support organisations.

How Business Gateway can help new businesses in the Highlands and Islands

Business Gateway’s experienced advisers can help ensure your start-up begins in the strongest position for success.

Through Business Gateway’s Planning To Start service, you only need to take 10 minutes to answer some questions about your business idea.

After this, you’ll be able to access an instant start-up toolkit, before being connected to your local Business Gateway office who will help you create a tailored action plan specific to your needs.

Norman Maclean, Business Gateway adviser, said: “No matter what place people are starting from, or their background, the Planning To Start tool is an invaluable resource that provides instant support to help anyone looking to launch their own business.

“With the pandemic and rise of remote working across a variety of industries, some of the typical barriers to starting a business in rural Scotland have disappeared.

“For anyone who wants to take advantage of this and take their first step to a new career and lifestyle, Business Gateway is there with advice and support to help you on your way.”

Visit the Business Gateway website for help starting your business.

