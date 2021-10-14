Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Commercial property: FG Burnett beefs up property management team with former Army man

By Keith Findlay
October 14, 2021, 6:00 am
l-r Jonathan Nesbitt, head of property management, managing director Richard Noble and new recruit Corrie Deans at FG Burnett.

FG Burnett has announced the appointment of Corrie Deans as a director in its property management department.

The Aberdeen-based commercial property consultancy said Mr Deans came with “extensive” facilities management (FM) experience, having worked for OCS Group in a key FM role.

He is a welder by trade and also a former combat engineer in the Army.

His near 14-year military career included a spell as patrol commander within a surveillance and reconnaissance unit – Pathfinders – within the Army’s air assault brigade.

Corrie brings a wealth of FM knowledge and experience to our team.”

Richard Noble, managing director, FG Burnett.

Mr Deans joined OCS as Aberdeen-based head of security in September 2018, later becoming facilities manager for the international firm in the Granite City,

In his new position with FGB, he will work alongside head of department Jonathan Nesbitt to continue to grow the firm’s property and FM service throughout Scotland.

FG Burnett managing director Richard Noble said: “This is a key appointment.

“Corrie brings a wealth of FM knowledge and experience to our team which will enhance our service to existing clients, and also assist with our growth aspirations as we offer a wider range of services across the managed portfolio.”

61 years and counting

Founded in 1960, FG Burnett provides coverage throughout Scotland on services including sales, lettings and acquisitions, building surveying, property management, rent reviews and commercial valuation and compensation.

Each division of the firm is led by a specialist director, who is actively involved in every instruction.

Mr Noble – a former chairman of business development group Aberdeen Inspired -is a veteran of the Scottish commercial property sector, having worked for FG Burnett for nearly 25 years.

He took over the helm in May 2016 after Angus MacCuish stepped down.

