Commercial property: FG Burnett beefs up property management team with former Army man

FG Burnett has announced the appointment of Corrie Deans as a director in its property management department.

The Aberdeen-based commercial property consultancy said Mr Deans came with “extensive” facilities management (FM) experience, having worked for OCS Group in a key FM role.

He is a welder by trade and also a former combat engineer in the Army.

His near 14-year military career included a spell as patrol commander within a surveillance and reconnaissance unit – Pathfinders – within the Army’s air assault brigade.

Corrie brings a wealth of FM knowledge and experience to our team.” Richard Noble, managing director, FG Burnett.

Mr Deans joined OCS as Aberdeen-based head of security in September 2018, later becoming facilities manager for the international firm in the Granite City,

In his new position with FGB, he will work alongside head of department Jonathan Nesbitt to continue to grow the firm’s property and FM service throughout Scotland.

FG Burnett managing director Richard Noble said: “This is a key appointment.

“Corrie brings a wealth of FM knowledge and experience to our team which will enhance our service to existing clients, and also assist with our growth aspirations as we offer a wider range of services across the managed portfolio.”

61 years and counting

Founded in 1960, FG Burnett provides coverage throughout Scotland on services including sales, lettings and acquisitions, building surveying, property management, rent reviews and commercial valuation and compensation.

Each division of the firm is led by a specialist director, who is actively involved in every instruction.

Mr Noble – a former chairman of business development group Aberdeen Inspired -is a veteran of the Scottish commercial property sector, having worked for FG Burnett for nearly 25 years.

He took over the helm in May 2016 after Angus MacCuish stepped down.

