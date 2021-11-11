North-east chamber recruits media and marketing pro; Ducatus and Asco also announce new hires

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC), recruitment company Ducatus Partners and energy logistics firm Asco Group have all made key appointments to help drive forward their ambitions.

AGCC said it was beefing up its senior team with the appointment of experienced media and marketing professional Ryan Crighton.

Mr Crighton, 36, will join the chamber as policy and marketing director next week after seven years supporting the national expansion of law firm Aberdein Considine.

‘Perspective and energy’

AGCC said he would bring a “new perspective and energy” to the policy, lobbying and campaign work it does on behalf of members.

Chamber chief executive Russell Borthwick added: “Not only is he a vastly experienced marketer and communicator, Ryan has a very commercial mindset and is an entrepreneur at heart – so I’m confident our members will see the benefits of working with and having him on their side.”

Mr Crighton is Aberdein Considine’s marketing director and also a co-founder and director of Sovereign Grooming, with barbershops in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow. He starts his new job on Monday (November 15).

Ducatus – part of international group Airswift – announced the appointment of Michael Diamond and Allister Graham as managing partners for its Europe, Middle East and Africa (Emea) operation and the Americas respectively.

Energy industry-focused Ducatus, with offices in Aberdeen, London, Houston and Dubai, said its reshaped management team would be instrumental in driving global growth across a diverse energy portfolio.

Energy transition driving growth

The firm added its oil and gas business was thriving, thanks to strong demand from independent operators and private equity firms, while the accelerating energy transition in areas such as carbon capture and storage and clean hydrogen were also driving growth.

Mr Diamond has been with the company since 2016. He is now leading the Emea division from Aberdeen, overseeing offices in the UK and Middle East.

Mr Graham – based in Houston – will drive forward Ducatus’ plans for expansion in the US.

Airswift chief operations officer James Allen said: “They will both serve as a strategic anchor for our business in Emea and the Americas and have been instrumental in growing Ducatus Partners during a time of uncertainty.

“Their meticulous approach to execution and understanding of our clients’ organisations – as well as the new energy mix – is crucial to our continued success.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen-based Asco revealed it had appointed Peter Guild as head of health, safety, security, environment and quality (HSSEQ).

Asco said Mr Guild had a “wealth of experience” spanning more than 30 years working across the construction and oil and gas sectors, including spells Sparrows Offshore Services and, more recently, Subsea 7.

In his new role, he will be responsible for the strategic delivery of group HSSEQ activities, while also supporting the company’s “fundamental obsessions of safety and service excellence and sustainability,” Asco said.

The company has also promoted one of its team, Thuy-Tien Le Guen Dang, to the role of group sustainability and marketing manager to help drive forward its net-zero ambitions.

