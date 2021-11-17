New finance director for spirits firm Gordon & MacPhail

Moray whisky specialist Gordon & MacPhail has appointed Ben Cookman as its new finance director.

The Elgin-based company said Mr Cookman would play an “integral role” in fuelling the growth of brands including Gordon & MacPhail, Benromach, Red Door and The Cairn.

He joins the company having previously previous been in the role of finance director for law firm Greenwoods GRM and, prior to that, head of finance at McDonald’s restaurants.

Secure long-term future

Mr Cookman said: “I’m delighted to be taking on the role of finance director at Gordon & MacPhail and look forward to helping the company achieve not only its current objectives, but also to support investment decisions that will secure its long-term success.

“One of the elements that attracted me to Gordon & MacPhail is this commitment, as a family business, to remain focused on the long-term future of the organisation.”

Work is currently under way by Elgin-based Speymalt Whisky Distributors, trading as Gordon & MacPhail, to build a new multimillion-pound malt whisky distillery at Craggan, near Grantown.

Plans for the development were first revealed in 2018, with bosses looking forward to its opening next summer.

Ewen Mackintosh, managing director, said: “Ben joins us at an exciting time for Gordon & MacPhail as we work towards opening the Cairn Distillery in summer 2022.

“Gordon & MacPhail is known for its commitment to creating the finest whiskies and now, as we look towards this new chapter of the company with the creation of a purpose-built distillery in the heart of the Cairngorm National Park.

“It is more important than ever that we invest in not only our stocks and infrastructure but also the right people who will help us achieve our business aspirations.

“Ben brings with him not only the technical skillset and knowledge required for the role but also a passion for the spirits industry, and a desire to grow Gordon & MacPhail both domestically and in international markets.”

Profits on the rise

Mr Cookman’s predecessor, Norman Ross, is now finance director at Aberlour-based Walker’s Shortbread.

Annual results released by family-owned Speymalt Whisky Distributors last week showed pre-tax profits rose to £13.9 m in the year to the end of February, from £9.8m in the previous 12 months.

The firm’s turnover also increased by 1% to £34.1million, from £33.7m in 2019-20, while net assets grew by 19% to £65.7m over the period.