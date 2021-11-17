Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Local Business

New finance director for spirits firm Gordon & MacPhail

By Kelly Wilson
November 17, 2021, 6:00 am
l-r Ben Cookman & Ewen Mackintosh from Gordon & MacPhail.

Moray whisky specialist Gordon & MacPhail has appointed Ben Cookman as its new finance director.

The Elgin-based company said Mr Cookman would play an “integral role” in fuelling the growth of brands including Gordon & MacPhail, Benromach, Red Door and The Cairn.

He joins the company having previously previous been in the role of finance director for law firm Greenwoods GRM and, prior to that, head of finance at McDonald’s restaurants.

Secure long-term future

Mr Cookman said: “I’m delighted to be taking on the role of finance director at Gordon & MacPhail and look forward to helping the company achieve not only its current objectives, but also to support investment decisions that will secure its long-term success.

“One of the elements that attracted me to Gordon & MacPhail is this commitment, as a family business, to remain focused on the long-term future of the organisation.”

Work is currently under way by Elgin-based Speymalt Whisky Distributors, trading as Gordon & MacPhail, to build a new multimillion-pound malt whisky distillery at Craggan, near Grantown.

Plans for the development were first revealed in 2018, with bosses looking forward to its opening next summer.

Ben Cookman, Gordon & MacPhail finance director

Ewen Mackintosh, managing director, said: “Ben joins us at an exciting time for Gordon & MacPhail as we work towards opening the Cairn Distillery in summer 2022.

“Gordon & MacPhail is known for its commitment to creating the finest whiskies and now, as we look towards this new chapter of the company with the creation of a purpose-built distillery in the heart of the Cairngorm National Park.

“It is more important than ever that we invest in not only our stocks and infrastructure but also the right people who will help us achieve our business aspirations.

“Ben brings with him not only the technical skillset and knowledge required for the role but also a passion for the spirits industry, and a desire to grow Gordon & MacPhail both domestically and in international markets.”

Profits on the rise

Mr Cookman’s predecessor, Norman Ross, is now finance director at Aberlour-based Walker’s Shortbread.

Annual results released by family-owned Speymalt Whisky Distributors last week  showed pre-tax profits rose to £13.9 m in the year to the end of February, from £9.8m in the previous 12 months.

The firm’s turnover also increased by 1% to £34.1million, from £33.7m in 2019-20, while net assets grew by 19% to £65.7m over the period.

