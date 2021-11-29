Homes for Scotland beefs up senior management team

Robert Gordon University (RGU) graduate Vikki Manson is among five new recruits to the executive team at Homes for Scotland (HfS).

Ms Manson, who went to Mackie Academy, in Stonehaven, and North East Scotland College before joining north-east firm Lorimer Construction as a financial officer in 2009, is the trade body’s new senior policy officer.

Her CV also includes a spell in teaching and RGU degree studies in law and management, while more recently she was policy officer for ILF (Independent Loving Find) Scotland.

HfS said Ms Manson and the four other new management teams recruits reflected wide-ranging challenges facing members.

Liz Hamilton has joined the organisation, from Mactaggart & Mickel Homes, as head of local and regional planning.

Richard Lewington is HfS’s new senior planning adviser, having previously worked as a planning officer at Stirling Council

Steve Fawcett is now the trade body’s head of technical services after a string of consulting roles and Supi Dematagoda has come in as a planning and policy graduate.

Crucial time for builders

HfS chief executive Nicola Barclay said: “At a time when the home-building sector is facing so much change, whether on planning, the transition to net-zero or the delivery of Housing to 2040 (Scotland’s first long-term housing strategy), I am delighted to be able to expand the team to meet the needs of our members.

“Liz and Richard bring a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to our local and regional planning work, which will be vital in relation to the consultations on National Planning Framework 4 (a long-term plan for Scotland that sets out where development and infrastructure is needed) and new ways of preparing local development plans.”

Ms Barclay added: “With a huge focus on the journey to net-zero, Steve has a big job on his hands in guiding members through all the changes that are emerging, particularly in relation to the outcome of the current consultation on energy standards.

“His extensive international construction management experience will be crucial in informing this.”

On Ms Manson’s appointment, Ms Barclay said: “Vikki fully understands the fundamental importance of having a home that meets your needs and the huge difference that this makes to people’s lives.

“With a family background in home-building, she will hit the ground running at what is a critical period.”

HfS’s CEO continued: “Recognising our responsibility to develop future talent, I am especially pleased that Supi has come on board.

“I can already see the contribution that he is making in helping the cross-fertilisation of ideas between our policy and planning teams.

“Working closely with the rest of our experienced team, I have no doubt that all will play a valuable role in our work in 2022 and beyond.”

Building for the future

HfS represents around 200 Scottish companies which together provide the vast majority of all new homes built across the country.

It lobbies and works with politicians and officials at both national and local levels to address industry concerns on matters such as planning policy, development plans, supplementary guidance, housing land audits affordable housing and developer contributions.