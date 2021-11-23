Craig International nets new orders worth more than £5m

Offshore procurement specialist Craig International, of Aberdeen, is to deliver two new contracts worth a total of more than £5 million through its fledgling Ecobuy service.

The new work is for global energy service firms Bilfinger Salamis UK and Altera Infrastructure, with each contract lasting three years.

One deal involves Craig providing third-party procurement for goods and services to Bilfinger Salamis UK’s onshore and offshore business.

The other will see Craig supply oilfield consumables for Altera’s UK and Brazil operations.

Craig attributed its latest contract success to digital platform ebuy, the online procurement catalogue it introduced to the oil and gas industry more than 10 years ago.

Another new service, ecobuy, was launched two years ago at the Offshore Europe oil and gas show in Aberdeen.

Ecobuy is focused on oilfield products and services that help to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint.

It offers customers the option to buy more environmentally friendly and less wasteful products, as well as limiting the number of journeys by vehicles and vessels during deliveries.

The range includes recycled bubble wrap, biodegradable cable ties and compostable spoons.

Craig said its new contracts would be handled at its base in Aberdeen, with a dedicated team working with both clients for the duration of the two projects.

Carol Ross, general manager for the firm in the Granite City, said: “The new contracts with Altera and Bilfinger for Craig International reinforce our position as a market leader in procurement, with a clear differentiator through our approach to efficiency with our digital platform, ebuy, and to environmental performance with ecobuy.

“As our customers ramp up their efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of their operations, ecobuy is ideally placed to support industry targets by making a real difference, not only through the use of less plastic and less wasteful products but also in the way they are procured to reduce the number of journeys by lorries and vessels.”

She added: “We’re looking forward to working closely with both companies over the coming years to streamline their procurement processes and provide a more sustainable, technology-led offering.”

Craig said more than 70% of its clients now used ebuy, which aims to deliver “significant efficiencies” across global operations through the use of digital technologies.

The firm currently has 84 procurement specialists working across bases in Cape Town in South Africa, Calgary in Canada, Doha in Qatar, Hamburg in Germany and Houston in the US, as well as the headquarters in Aberdeen.

It is part of Craig Group, owned by Aberdeen businessman Douglas Craig.

The last set of accounts produced by Craig Group showed a big jump in both profits and turnover during the year to April 30, driven by the procurement subsidiary’s expansion into North America, the Middle East and South Africa.

Group pre-tax profits surged to £659,349, from about £81,000 the year before as turnover rocketed 18.5% to £135.9 million.

Overseas growth

Craig International’s overseas business achieved 30% turnover growth during its 2019-20 trading year, generating sales worth £90.3m – about two-thirds of group turnover.

The largest international market was North America, followed by the Middle East.

Craig Group’s leisure arm owns the Kings Links golf driving range and superstore in Aberdeen.