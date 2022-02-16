AAB’s new HR boss hailed as key appointment for succession planning

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB) has hired a new human resources director to look after the needs of the group’s fast-growing headcount.

The Aberdeen-based accountancy and business advice company has been on the acquisition trail during the past year, adding substantially to its payroll.

It has now recruited Rob Jarvis, previously head of HR at international real estate and infrastructure adviser Sera Global to help it adapt to a fast-changing business environment, while also supporting the growth of AAB’s outsourced HR offering.

Looking to the future

Mr Jarvis, who will be based in the group’s London office, is also seen as a key appointment for succession planning – so is expected to play a leading role in AAB’s future.

He is described by the company as having “a proven track record of coaching senior leaders and employees”, while streamlining firms’ HR processes to support organisations in meeting corporate goals.

From Sainsbury’s to AAB via Engie

AAB added: “This new role will see Rob growing the AAB HR team, delivering transformational HR projects, as well as supporting the M&A (mergers and acquisitions) activity of the wider AAB group.

“Whilst the role is focused within the internal HR team, Rob’s experience means he is well-placed to support the growth of AAB’s outsourced HR.”

Mr Jarvis, whose personnel and training management career started at Sainsbury’s, is a former head of HR in the UK for French energy firm Engie Exploration and Production.

AAB – founded in 1990 – describes itself nowadays as a “tech-enabled business critical services group across finance and HR”.

The group has grown organically and through M&A activity over the past few years.

Several significant deals were announced during 2021, including the acquisition of Edinburgh-based Purpose HR, and mergers with accountancy firms Hardie Caldwell and Sagars.

We have no doubt his knowledge and expertise will enable him to lead our HR team through this next stage of our journey. Graeme Allan, chief executive, AAB.

Announcing the arrival of Mr Jarvis, AAB chief executive Graeme Allan said the move “facilitates our ongoing succession development plan, but also our ambitious growth plans”.

Mr Allan added: “Rob is already well-known across our business, having worked with us for many years as a client.

“We have no doubt his knowledge and expertise will enable him to lead our HR team through this next stage of our journey.

“His experience also means he will play a key role in the growth of our outsourced HR offering to support the expanding AAB Group.”

Mr Jarvis said: “AAB’s ambitious plans have been widely reported over the last 12-18 months, so it is great to be joining the team at what is an incredibly exciting time.”

AAB supports clients in nearly every major country in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Australia from offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and London.

The group employs about 450 staff, including 28 partners, and turns over around £40 million annually.

Last October, it emerged AAB had sold a majority stake in its business to London-based August Equity for an undisclosed sum