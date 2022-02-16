AAB’s new HR boss hailed as key appointment for succession planning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
AAB’s new HR boss hailed as key appointment for succession planning

By Keith Findlay
February 16, 2022, 6:00 am
AAB's latest hire, Ron Jarvis, is expected to play a key role in the group's future growth.
AAB's latest hire, Ron Jarvis, is expected to play a key role in the group's future growth.

Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB) has hired a new human resources director to look after the needs of the group’s fast-growing headcount.

The Aberdeen-based accountancy and business advice company has been on the acquisition trail during the past year, adding substantially to its payroll.

It has now recruited Rob Jarvis, previously head of HR at international real estate and infrastructure adviser Sera Global to help it adapt to a fast-changing business environment, while also supporting the growth of AAB’s outsourced HR offering.

Looking to the future

Mr Jarvis, who will be based in the group’s London office, is also seen as a key appointment for succession planning – so is expected to play a leading role in AAB’s future.

He is described by the company as having “a proven track record of coaching senior leaders and employees”, while streamlining firms’ HR processes to support organisations in meeting corporate goals.

From Sainsbury’s to AAB via Engie

AAB added: “This new role will see Rob growing the AAB HR team, delivering transformational HR projects, as well as supporting the M&A (mergers and acquisitions) activity of the wider AAB group.

“Whilst the role is focused within the internal HR team, Rob’s experience means he is well-placed to support the growth of AAB’s outsourced HR.”

Mr Jarvis, whose personnel and training management career started at Sainsbury’s, is a former head of HR in the UK for French energy firm Engie Exploration and Production.

AAB’s headquarters at Prime Four business park in Kingswells, Aberdeen.

AAB – founded in 1990 – describes itself nowadays as  a “tech-enabled business critical services group across finance and HR”.

The group has grown organically and through M&A activity over the past few years.

Several significant deals were announced during 2021, including the acquisition of Edinburgh-based Purpose HR, and mergers with accountancy firms Hardie Caldwell and Sagars.

We have no doubt his knowledge and expertise will enable him to lead our HR team through this next stage of our journey.

Graeme Allan, chief executive, AAB.

Announcing the arrival of Mr Jarvis, AAB chief executive Graeme Allan said the move “facilitates our ongoing succession development plan, but also our ambitious growth plans”.

Mr Allan added: “Rob is already well-known across our business, having worked with us for many years as a client.

“We have no doubt his knowledge and expertise will enable him to lead our HR team through this next stage of our journey.

“His experience also means he will play a key role in the growth of our outsourced HR offering to support the expanding AAB Group.”

AAB chief executive Graeme Allan.

Mr Jarvis said: “AAB’s ambitious plans have been widely reported over the last 12-18 months, so it is great to be joining the team at what is an incredibly exciting time.”

AAB supports clients in nearly every major country in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Australia from offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and London.

The group employs about 450 staff, including 28 partners, and turns over around £40 million annually.

Last October, it emerged AAB had sold a majority stake in its business to London-based August Equity for an undisclosed sum

