Thug jailed for ‘truly horrific’ attempted murder at Inverness flat

By Grant McCabe
February 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 16, 2022, 10:39 am
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow.
A thug who left an attempted murder victim with horror injuries has been jailed for more than five years.

William Williamson, 23, turned on Gary Paterson after the man complained about him being in his flat in Inverness on March 5 2021.

The brutal attack included Mr Paterson being repeatedly kicked and punched even as he lay stricken on the ground.

‘Almost through to the bone’

A judge heard how the victim needed life-saving surgery with some wounds so deep they were almost through to the bone. Other injuries included a ruptured eye, facial paralysis and he had also been left permanently scarred.

Williamson was locked up for five years and four months at the High Court in Glasgow. He pled guilty to attempted murder at a hearing in Inverness last month on the eve of his trial.

A ‘truly horrific’ attack

Lord Harrower described what Mr Paterson suffered as “truly horrific”.

The judge told Williamson: “What is clear is that you inflicted extreme violence on him, which continued while he was unable to defend himself.

“You seem (in a pre-sentencing report) to have given little thought to his injuries or the potential for death to occur as a result.

“Despite what is said to be your remorse, you are still some way off a degree of insight into offending behaviour.”

Williamson will also be supervised for a further three years on his release.

Attempted murder victim found in ‘pool of blood’

Prosecutor John Keenan told the hearing last month how Mr Paterson had been discovered in a pool of blood and had to be resuscitated in hospital.

The victim had earlier found Willamson and others in his home and asked them to leave.

Mr Keenan said: “An argument ensued about Williamson and the others still being there. Neighbours heard shouting and a female saying ‘get off him, you will hurt him’ and police were called.”

David Nicolson, defending, said what happened was not “pre-meditated”. The advocate added: “He is someone who will have a lot of learning to do during his long term sentence.”

