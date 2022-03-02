Billionaire-owned firm snaps up Aberdeen’s Sparrows Group transferring 2,000 jobs By Erikka Askeland March 2, 2022, 2:22 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 3:29 pm Mohed Altrad rose from poverty to build Altrad to a global industrial giant. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal 2,000 jobs at risk as Sainsbury’s axes 200 in-store cafes Commercial property: Enovateq doubles space at Moorfield’s Aberdeen Innovation Park Sparrows Group on growth curve after ‘exceptionally challenging’ year Commercial property: Prospect 13 agrees three-year deal for new premises at Aberdeen Energy Park