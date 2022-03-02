Plans lodged to turn former Peterhead police station into modern business hub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to convert the former police station at Peterhead into a “flexible” workspace for up to 100 people have been lodged.

The building on Merchant Street has lain empty since the police relocated to Buchan House at St Peter Street in August 2020.

Station House comprises of two semi-detached buildings which have been linked as well as garages and a yard.

Now plans have been lodged with Aberdeenshire Council to turn the buildings into a modern, flexible workspace.

Phase one of the work will include the business lounge, meeting rooms and the ground floor offices.

When complete, Station House will be able to accommodate up to 100 people across three floors. There will be a range of co-working spaces and single-person offices, up to larger multi-team working zones, with several meeting rooms for use by members.

The renovation will also include the creation of a number of storage units at the rear of the property, which will be available in early summer.

Later in the summer, the first workers are expected to be able to move in.

The new owners of the building, Fife-based Forget Me Not Properties, said they were excited at launching their new venture in Peterhead.

Shortage of workspaces in Peterhead

Director Wendy Sneddon said there was a “real shortage of centrally-located modern, high-quality, flexible workspaces available in Peterhead”.

She said: “We think this will particularly appeal to people who have been working from home for the past couple of years, who would like all the benefits of a dedicated workspace, conveniently located.

“As well as offering excellent facilities for established businesses, we want this to be a hub for entrepreneurs, and new start-ups will be offered support through a six-month training programme focused on helping them grow their business, this will include use of the business centre and access to business events and networking opportunities.

“There will also be an ideal space suitable for the creation of a wellness hub for holistic and wellness-based businesses.”

The development is being project managed by Neil McLeod of Property Partners, who opened his own development, the Lyon’s Den Business Hub in Banff last June.

Lyon’s Den comprises fully serviced workspaces and a business lounge. It also provides a hub for the wider business community, hosting events and networking opportunities for local businesses.