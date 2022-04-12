MacLennan Distribution will be one of the biggest employers in Argyll after buying Waltons of Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business Local Business

MacLennan Distribution will be one of the biggest employers in Argyll after buying Waltons of Oban

By Louise Glen
April 12, 2022, 6:00 pm Updated: April 12, 2022, 6:18 pm
MacLennan Distribution has taken over Waltons of Oban. Picture supplied by MacLennan Distribution.
MacLennan Distribution has taken over Waltons of Oban. Picture supplied by MacLennan Distribution.

After decades of service to the islands and remote rural areas, delivery company Waltons of Oban has been bought over by Oban and Tiree-based haulage company MacLennan Distribution.

MacLennan’s are now planning a major expansion of its company to make it one of the biggest employers in the area.

Not only will the company deliver through Argyll and Lochaber, and on west coast island routes – but it plans to take food and other goods from small independent makers from those same areas and redistribute them to Edinburgh, Glasgow and beyond.

MacLennan’s will be making the Tesco deliveries to the islands

MacLennan Distribution has taken over Waltons of Oban. Picture supplied by MacLennan Distribution.

Importantly the company will continue the Tesco islands home delivery service taking food to those living on the islands and in more remote areas.

With this acquisition, MacLennan Distribution will become one of the largest employers in Oban with more than 40 members of staff.

Previously based in Tiree, the company has been committed to providing lifeline delivery and distribution services to island communities since its formation in 1978.

Stewart MacLennan, managing director and owner of MacLennan Distribution, said: “As anyone living in the Highlands and Islands knows, delivery services are not just a luxury – they’re a lifeline that allows rural communities to continue to operate.

Job opportunities for local people

“As one of the largest employers in Oban, we are doubling down on that commitment by providing a variety of job opportunities to local people.

“The increase in the size of our fleet also allows us to provide an even more reliable and frequent service to our customers throughout the west coast of Scotland, and beyond.”

MacLennan Distribution. Argyll. Supplied by MacLennan Distribution.

Eric Walton, the founder and previous owner of Waltons of Oban, said: “I have every confidence that our legacy will continue and thrive, bringing food to the islands and remote areas of Argyll and Lochaber that many suppliers won’t go to.

He said described keeping all 19 staff under local ownership and continuing the Wiltshire Farm Foods meal delivery service as “satisfying”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]