MacLennan Distribution will be one of the biggest employers in Argyll after buying Waltons of Oban

After decades of service to the islands and remote rural areas, delivery company Waltons of Oban has been bought over by Oban and Tiree-based haulage company MacLennan Distribution.

MacLennan’s are now planning a major expansion of its company to make it one of the biggest employers in the area.

Not only will the company deliver through Argyll and Lochaber, and on west coast island routes – but it plans to take food and other goods from small independent makers from those same areas and redistribute them to Edinburgh, Glasgow and beyond.

MacLennan’s will be making the Tesco deliveries to the islands

Importantly the company will continue the Tesco islands home delivery service taking food to those living on the islands and in more remote areas.

With this acquisition, MacLennan Distribution will become one of the largest employers in Oban with more than 40 members of staff.

Previously based in Tiree, the company has been committed to providing lifeline delivery and distribution services to island communities since its formation in 1978.

Stewart MacLennan, managing director and owner of MacLennan Distribution, said: “As anyone living in the Highlands and Islands knows, delivery services are not just a luxury – they’re a lifeline that allows rural communities to continue to operate.

Job opportunities for local people

“As one of the largest employers in Oban, we are doubling down on that commitment by providing a variety of job opportunities to local people.

“The increase in the size of our fleet also allows us to provide an even more reliable and frequent service to our customers throughout the west coast of Scotland, and beyond.”

Eric Walton, the founder and previous owner of Waltons of Oban, said: “I have every confidence that our legacy will continue and thrive, bringing food to the islands and remote areas of Argyll and Lochaber that many suppliers won’t go to.

He said described keeping all 19 staff under local ownership and continuing the Wiltshire Farm Foods meal delivery service as “satisfying”.