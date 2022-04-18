Thurso IT company takes over at town’s business centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Thurso IT company takes over at town’s business centre

By Iain Grant
April 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 18, 2022, 11:51 am
Naver Business Centre in Thurso.
A family-run IT business has taken over the running of Naver Business Centre in Thurso.

Father-and-son William and David McGillivray, who operate the long-established Navertech, agreed terms with the former owner and moved in on April 4.

Naver Business Centre was created at the turn of the century by Peter and Teda Body on the site of a former care home in the town’s Pennyland estate.

The transfer is part of the couple’s plans to ease into retirement.

Mr Body said: “I have worked with David, developing and growing Navertech for over 20 years.

“There is a clear synergy between the two companies, and I wish David great success taking the business forward.”

The business centre provides a number of serviced office suites and has a mix of tenants ranging from small local companies to international organisations.

It also offers serviced meeting rooms available to hire.

Blended meetings

David McGillivray said “The business centre has maintained a good level of occupancy throughout Covid.

“Home-working has been a temporary solution during the pandemic but it does not suit everyone, and we’ve heard first-hand from many office based workers who
have really missed the social aspects of working in an office environment.”

Navertech has plans to develop the centre, with its top priority being an ultra high-speed broadband connection.

Plans are also being developed to upgrade the meeting spaces to cope with the growing trend of “blended” meetings, where people can join in person and online.

Mr McGillivray added: “Having been involved with Naver from the outset and through managing the business centre since re-opening in September last year, I’m very familiar with its operation and anticipate the transfer will be seamless.

“I see this as a great opportunity to expand my business interests and build on the services offered.”

