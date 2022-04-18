Thurso IT company takes over at town’s business centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A family-run IT business has taken over the running of Naver Business Centre in Thurso.

Father-and-son William and David McGillivray, who operate the long-established Navertech, agreed terms with the former owner and moved in on April 4.

Naver Business Centre was created at the turn of the century by Peter and Teda Body on the site of a former care home in the town’s Pennyland estate.

The transfer is part of the couple’s plans to ease into retirement.

Mr Body said: “I have worked with David, developing and growing Navertech for over 20 years.

“There is a clear synergy between the two companies, and I wish David great success taking the business forward.”

The business centre provides a number of serviced office suites and has a mix of tenants ranging from small local companies to international organisations.

It also offers serviced meeting rooms available to hire.

Blended meetings

David McGillivray said “The business centre has maintained a good level of occupancy throughout Covid.

“Home-working has been a temporary solution during the pandemic but it does not suit everyone, and we’ve heard first-hand from many office based workers who

have really missed the social aspects of working in an office environment.”

Navertech has plans to develop the centre, with its top priority being an ultra high-speed broadband connection.

Plans are also being developed to upgrade the meeting spaces to cope with the growing trend of “blended” meetings, where people can join in person and online.

Mr McGillivray added: “Having been involved with Naver from the outset and through managing the business centre since re-opening in September last year, I’m very familiar with its operation and anticipate the transfer will be seamless.

“I see this as a great opportunity to expand my business interests and build on the services offered.”