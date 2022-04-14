Thurso man, 64, with Parkinson’s took to the skies despite illness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When Neil Morrison was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease he said his life changed – and, strangely, for the better in some unexpected ways.

Four years ago, the 64-year-old, from Thurso, had an unexplainable numbness in his face and said his eyesight wasn’t what it used to be.

Doctors at Raigmore Hospital started the long investigative process of trying to figure out what was wrong with Neil.

They wanted to rule out the most immediate, life-threatening conditions such as a stroke – or possibly brain cancer.

But after being seen by a neurological consultant Neil was told it was Parkinson’s disease.

Diagnosis came as ‘bit of relief’

During his four-hour train ride home from Raigmore, Neil said it gave him time to process his diagnosis.

He admitted feeling strange when he thought his diagnosis was a “bit of a relief”.

“Because you’re so scared it could be one of the other things the doctors are looking at,” Neil explained.

“But then you find out it’s a long-term degenerative disease—it’s actually a bit of relief. It’s strange.”

Parkinson’s is a neurological condition. This means that it causes problems in the brain and gets worse over time.

People with Parkinson’s don’t have enough of the chemical dopamine because some of the nerve cells that make it have died.

The three main symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are:

involuntary shaking of particular parts of the body (tremor)

slow movement

stiff and inflexible muscles

‘Your life doesn’t stop’

Neil was put on levodopa, a drug commonly used to manage the symptoms of the condition, and said it helped alleviate his symptoms and gave him a “new lease of life”.

He added: “Some things I thought were happening to me because I was getting old, was actually because of Parkinson’s.

“I got put on levodopa, which helps replace dopamine and that’s amazing.”

Fairly soon following his diagnosis, Neil got in touch with charity Parkinson’s UK, which put him in touch with his local support group.

“They were great because you’re meeting people with Parkinson’s and you suddenly realise ‘Oh, it’s an awful thing, but you can still do things’.

“Your life doesn’t stop.”

It's #WorldParkinsonsDay on 11 April. We're lighting up across Scotland and the UK to bring our community together and make #Parkinsons visible. Join in with @LightParkinsons at your home or work – or suggest a landmark or community venue.

More info👉https://t.co/8joCeuypu4 — Parkinson's UK Scotland (@ParkinsonsUKSco) March 10, 2022

The charity, along with High Life Highland, set up specific exercise classes for Neil.

“One of the important things is to keep active because if you don’t it exacerbates some of the symptoms.

“It’s not just a shake, there are over 40 different symptoms. It’s kind of like a pick and mix, except you don’t get a choice of what you can pick.”

Flying planes, Europe trekking, and a river cruise

Since receiving the diagnosis, Neil said he is determined to “go out and make the most of his life”, even creating a bucket list of things he’d like to experience.

One of those included flying a plane, where Neil got to experience being in the cockpit during a taster session.

Neil and his wife Jennifer are also visiting some of the major cities in Europe, having checked off Budapest, Venice, Prague and Rome before the pandemic.

“We’re ticking off places we haven’t been to and taking the opportunity to do it now,” he added.”

Next year, the two hope to take a river cruise in Europe while checking out all the major Christmas markets.

Support and help available

Speaking to others who might have been recently diagnosed, Neil’s said: “The most important thing is not to suffer alone.

“I know some people do, and they shut the world off.

“There is support out there, and you should go out there and still live your life.

“It is a degenerative disease, it is going to get worse.

This year we shone a light on Parkinson’s on #WorldParkinsonsDay. We lit up iconic buildings across the United Kingdom in blue for Parkinson’s. A simple hue of blue to start a conversation about the condition. Together, let’s Light Up For Parkinson's 💙 pic.twitter.com/ADgXa2sAty — Parkinson's UK (@ParkinsonsUK) April 12, 2022

“So, you really have got to go out and make the most out of your life now.

“You won’t get a second chance. And that’s why I’ve gone and tried, while I’m still fit and able, to make the most of it.”

To find out more, Parkinson’s UK had a helpline and local advisers to support anyone with Parkinson’s, their family or friends.

Get in touch by calling 0808 800 0303.

