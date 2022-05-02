Ellon finance firm’s happy staff win it national award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east firm Phil Anderson Financial Services (PAFS) has scooped a UK award for employers.

The company was recognised as one of the best financial advisers to work for in the Professional Adviser Awards.

It was the only Scottish financial advisory firm to win the accolade.

Winners in all the competition categories were announced at a prestigious ceremony at The Brewery in London.

PAFS has a headcount of 19 staff across its headquarters in Ellon and operations in Aberdeen, Caithness and Yorkshire.

The latest accolade recognising the company’s efforts to support and develop its workforce follows a “staff matters” gong at the Northern Star Business Awards in 2018.

Phil Anderson, the firm’s founder and managing director said: “This is a really significant award for us to win, as it is judged solely on the feedback of employees.

“It’s also a real honour to have won in the first year we have been eligible to enter.”

PAFS staff completed questionnaires seeking details on employee benefits, opportunities for career progression and the general working environment.

Mr Anderson said: “Supporting, developing and looking after our staff always has been and always will be a core element of our business ethos.

“We have supported team members to complete their professional advisory exams in both financial and mentoring terms.

“We also reward staff with bonuses and perks wherever possible – they work so hard that it’s only right their diligence and specialist skills are rewarded.”

Recent expansion

He added: “I’m always gratified and humbled to know that my team enjoy working for the company, but for this to be recognised on a national level is the icing on the cake.”

PAFS recently expanded into Yorkshire following a record year, achieving turnover of £1.42 million – a 29% increase on 2020 and its best financial performance since launching in 2010.

Mr Anderson founded the business in 2010 and more recently launched a popular podcast series – The UK Personal Finance Show – to help more people with their finances.

