Ellon finance firm’s happy staff win it national award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business Local Business

Ellon finance firm’s happy staff win it national award

By Keith Findlay
May 2, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 2, 2022, 11:51 am
Financial adviser Phil Anderson.
Company founder and managing director Phil Anderson.

North-east firm Phil Anderson Financial Services (PAFS) has scooped a UK award for employers.

The company was recognised as one of the best financial advisers to work for in the Professional Adviser Awards.

It was the only Scottish financial advisory firm to win the accolade.

Winners in all the competition categories were announced at a prestigious ceremony at The Brewery in London.

Some of the team at Phil Anderson Financial Services.

PAFS has a headcount of 19 staff across its headquarters in Ellon and operations in Aberdeen, Caithness and Yorkshire.

The latest accolade recognising the company’s efforts to support and develop its workforce follows a “staff matters” gong at the Northern Star Business Awards in 2018.

Phil Anderson, the firm’s founder and managing director said: “This is a really significant award for us to win, as it is judged solely on the feedback of employees.

“It’s also a real honour to have won in the first year we have been eligible to enter.”

PAFS staff completed questionnaires seeking details on employee benefits, opportunities for career progression and the general working environment.

This is a really significant award for us to win, as it is judged solely on the feedback of employees.”

Mr Anderson said: “Supporting, developing and looking after our staff always has been and always will be a core element of our business ethos.

“We have supported team members to complete their professional advisory exams in both financial and mentoring terms.

“We also reward staff with bonuses and perks wherever possible – they work so hard that it’s only right their diligence and specialist skills are rewarded.”

Recent expansion

He added: “I’m always gratified and humbled to know that my team enjoy working for the company, but for this to be recognised on a national level is the icing on the cake.”

PAFS  recently expanded into Yorkshire following a record year, achieving turnover of £1.42 million – a 29% increase on 2020 and its best financial performance since launching in 2010.

Mr Anderson founded the business in 2010 and more recently launched a popular podcast series – The UK Personal Finance Show – to help more people with their finances.

You might also like…

Where do seven years of pension ‘freedoms’ leave us?

At least 220,000 women will have died waiting for compensation for state pension bungle

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]