Your Money: Record-breaking year for north-east financial services firm

An Aberdeenshire-based firm of money experts is poised to expand its services into England after notching up its highest turnover since launch.

Clients flocked to Phil Anderson Financial Services (PAFS) for a wide range of advice last year.

In many cases, their finances have been impacted for good or bad by the Covid-19 pandemic.

I am beyond thrilled that last year saw us experience our best year yet.” Phil Anderson, managing director, PAFS.

Reporting its record-breaking year, PAFS said it turned over £1.33 million in 2021 – a 20% increase from the previous 12 months.

Despite the challenges the economy has endured over the past two years, the firm said it grew client numbers across each part of its service offering.

Pension inquiries were a particularly strong growth area during 2021, it said.

Expansion south of the border

PAFS now aims to expand its services into England, with one of its senior advisors, Peter Brown, moving down to Yorkshire and a second financial expert joining him.

Meanwhile, Jamie Smith has joined the Ellon-based business as “engagement manager”, having previously held positions in sales, marketing, relationship management and events with The Archie Foundation, Northsound Radio and Ferguson Group.

Company founder and managing director Phil Anderson said: “I am beyond thrilled that last year saw us experience our best year yet.

“It is a testament to the committed and talented team we have.

“I’m delighted that as we continue to grow we’re able to offer more employment opportunities, and am excited to welcome Jamie to the team.

“It’s been a busy start to the year for us with ambitious plans for 2022.”

It has been non-stop and it’s got to the stage where we’ve outgrown our office in Ellon,”

Mr Anderson said business had “snowballed” during the past year, adding Brexit, Covid and now rising inflation were all factors in people wanting to review their finances, with expert guidance, on a regular basis.

He added: “Some people’s outlook on life has changed since the pandemic.

“For us, it has been non-stop and it’s got to the stage where we’ve outgrown our office in Ellon.”

PAFS is actively seeking bigger premises in the town but could relocate its main office elsewhere,” he said.

From Wick to Dundee

PAFS also has offices in Aberdeen, Inverurie, Westhill, Banff, Wick and Dundee.

Explaining the expansion to Yorkshire, the firm’s boss said Mr Brown had decided to move back south of the border after a few years in Ellon.

“He can still deal with his north-east clients remotely but if any want to see someone face-to-face, one of our other experts can do it,” the MD said.

We are confident the expansion of our services into England, with our soon-to-open new office in Wetherby, Yorkshire, will take us to another level.”

Mr Brown will be joined in England’s largest county by new appointee Phil Smith and it is hoped PAFS will soon be reaping the benefits of this new market as a result.

Mr Anderson added. “We are confident the expansion of our services into England, with our soon-to-open new office in Wetherby, Yorkshire, will take us to another level.

“The potential opportunity is massive for us, and the appointment of Phil Smith, who already has existing clientele in Leeds, will assist with our ambitious plans.

“With this significant expansion of the business this year, we are targeting an increase in turnover of up to £1.8m.”

Launched by Mr Anderson in 2010, PAFS offers independent financial advice on a wide range of money matters.

These include investments, pensions, savings, mortgages and insurance.

Accolades racked up by the business over the years include a coveted Northern Star Business Awards “staff matter” gong.

Mr Anderson was previously a branch manager for Skipton Building Society.

He established PAFS after being made redundant as a result of a post-credit crunch property downturn.

Podcast success

Last year he celebrated a top ranking on Apple Podcasts with his series the UK Personal Finance Show.

His weekly money advice podcasts – now a side business of PAFS – have been going down a storm.

They have regularly featured above the likes of the Ask Martin Lewis Podcast and Barclays UK Personal Finance Show in Apple’s personal finance podcast rankings.

Mr Anderson was also among the first to signal a bounce in the north-east residential property market last year.

His award-winning firm reported its busiest start to any year for arranging mortgages.

