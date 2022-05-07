Stars align as Angus+Mack moves to Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Stars align as Angus+Mack moves to Highlands

By Simon Warburton
May 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 7, 2022, 11:07 am
Angus+Mack team.
Angus+Mack owner Malcolm Mack, far left, and his team.

A “tree-to-table” woodworking company is upping sticks and moving from Edinburgh to near Grantown in July, with the aim of doubling its workforce to 20 people.

Angus+Mack manufactures staircases and fitted interiors, sawmilling and seasoning its own timber from local sources.

The “tree-to-table” idea means logs are bought from sustainably managed forests.

For the removal of more than five tonnes of timber, a felling licence is required – obtained from the Forestry Commission – to ensure a re-planting plan is in place.

Angus+Mack staircase.
Angus+Mack makes bespoke staircases.

Company owner Malcolm Mack (business partner Julian Angus left in 2015) is originally from the Black Isle.

After looking at a variety of sites he plumped for a former Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) building in Grantown.

“We have been looking for some time to move up north,” Mr Mack said, adding: “When Covid hit I decided I would ask the team if they fancied it.”

New location is ‘plug and play’

“It was very much dependent on the team moving with me. A few of them have got links to the Highlands.

“We have totally outgrown the workshop we are currently in, and it was becoming stifling to the growth of the business.

“My lease was coming to an end this year and I didn’t want to sign a new one on a building I couldn’t really develop.”

Cairngorm National Park.
Angus+Mack staff are moving to the Cairngorms.

Mr Mack also looked at properties in Invergordon, Aviemore and Elgin, but “the stars aligned” for the former HIE site, which will cater for both domestic and commercial buildings throughout the UK.

“It is pretty much plug and play – ready to go – and a well-laid out unit for us to work in,” he added.

Staff numbers due to double

“We are looking for cabinet-makers and some office staff. We are looking to double numbers in the next three years so we should be up to 18-20 people.

“We have always struggled to meet demand – now more than ever – and we are now at the point of quite significant growth.

“We have a few large contracts on the horizon up in the Highlands. They are for some of the larger estates and there is significant commitment from them to use our services.”

Angus+Mack kitchen.
Angus+Mack makes bespoke furniture.

Angus+Mack is in the process of trying to secure funding through HIE, although this would be focused on expanding the business rather than relocation costs.

“They have certainly shown an interest in helping us – we are going through the motions of that process,” added Mr Mack.

The business is debt free apart from a standard commercial mortgage, he said.

HIE provides range of support

HIE strategy and regional economy director Martin Johnson said: “We are pleased to support any business considering the Highlands and Islands as a location.

“We know many are attracted to the region’s workforce and collaborative ethos.

“Working alongside potential investors, we provide one-door access to a range of support from across the public sector, including information and advice, location and property searches, introductions to recruitment agents and academia, and training links.

“Depending on the nature of the business and the proposed investment project, financial support may also be available.”

Around 90% of Angus+Mack work is domestically focused

HIE can help with up to 30% of investment costs – which can cover any work to the building, any new machinery, or staffing costs and training.

Around 90% of Angus+Mack’s business is domestically focused – aimed at those looking to create “forever homes, the dream home,” but the business has also worked for distilleries, public spaces and galleries, as well as Rosslyn Chapel – given a blaze of publicity from the Da Vinci Code film.

Angus+Mack has worked on Rosslyn Chapel.
Rosslyn Chapel.

The woodworking company has previously taken on two apprentices and Mr Mack is keen to recruit more once the move to Grantown is complete.

Despite the Cairngorms being primarily focused on tourism as a source of employment, Mr Mack feels strongly “you need more eggs in your basket” for the area to diversify its economy.

He added: “Small companies like ours potentially bring quite a lot to the table in terms of broadening the industry that is there.”

Most of Angus+Mack’s employees are under 35 but nonetheless keen on a move to the Highlands.

“They have had their fill of the city to a certain extent,” Mr Mack added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]