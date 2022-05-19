Jimmy Buchan lands top UK small business award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Jimmy Buchan lands top UK small business award

By Erikka Askeland
May 19, 2022, 6:09 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 6:11 pm
Jimmy Buchan of Amity Fish Co said after winning the top award: "never give up on your dreams. All things are possible."
Jimmy Buchan of Amity Fish Co said after winning the top award: "never give up on your dreams. All things are possible."

Jimmy Buchan of Peterhead’s Amity Fish Company netted the top prize at a national competition for small businesses.

The Trawlermen TV series star and chief executive of the Scottish Seafood Association (SSA) beat out more than 3,000 other entrants and dozens of regional and national winners to clinch the the overall prize at the Federation of Small Businesses’ (FSB) Celebrating Small Business Awards.

The FSB said the company’s ingenuity and resilience had impressed the judges as it made the switch from exclusively supplying restaurants and the hospitality trade to delivering seafood products directly to people in their homes during the pandemic.

Jimmy Buchan wins top trophy with FSB national chair Martin McTague at the UK-wide FSB Celebrating Small Business awrds 2022 Awards. Photo Erikka Askeland/DCT Media

This is the third year in the row that a business based in Scotland has been crowned overall UK champion at the FSB awards. Last year Woodlands Glencoe hoisted the national award.

More than 500 guests celebrated the annual ceremony held this year in Glasgow.

The event was hosted by TV personalities Clare Balding and JJ Chalmers, while Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to the stage to welcome the audience of small business owners from across the UK.

Amity had earlier in the day won the gong for digital/ ecommerce business of the year.

Although its move into online delivery was only intended to be a temporary until the hospitality sector reopened, it found demand for home delivery grew.

The Peterhead firm went on to invest in a new custom-built website and e-commerce platform that allows customers to easily land their catch which led to the business doubling turnover and increasing headcount.

Jimmy Buchan’s first trophy of the day. Photo Erikka Askeland/DCT Media

Collecting his first award of the day, Buchan joked: “It’s not often I’m speechless.”

As he took to the stage the second time for the main award, he paid tribute to the role his daughter, Jenna Urquhart, plays in the business.

He said: “I am stunned that our wee business has been crowned FSB’s UK small business of the year.

“I have worked in the fishing industry for more than four decades, and the last few years have been amongst the most challenging on record.

“But thanks to the dedication and ingenuity of my team, not only have we made it through but we’re landing new customers.

“The biggest learning curce I’ve had is you need to put together the right team. You can’t do this solo. To grow you need to be surrounded by good people. It happens that one of them is my daughter.”

All things are possible

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Buchan said: “I founded the company but I can’t emphasise enough that behind me is a young team that share my vision on a daily basis, and have gelled and worked together.

“Most of them are part-time mums working nights making the Amity dream work.

“There are no words but a special thank you to them.

“Can I just say to other people, never give up on your dreams. All things are possible. I am testament to that today.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon: Smaller businesses are critically important to our local economies and communities.”

Nicola Sturgeon said: “Smaller businesses are critically important to our local economies and communities.

“It is a ringing endorsement of our entrepreneurial spirit that, for the third year in a row, FSB’s small business of the year is based in Scotland.

“I congratulate Amity Fish Company – a business that rose to the many challenges the pandemic posed, seeking out new opportunities in exceptionally tough conditions.”

Martin McTague, national chair of FSB, said: “It’s been an almost impossible task to try and choose an overall winner.

“Congratulations to Amity Fish Company; a company that innovated to survive through the pandemic, adopting digital skills.

“It takes grit and talent to thrive in the face of constant challenges but, despite all the headwind, this is a brilliant example of ingenuity, innovation, creativity – a perfect illustration of how vital small businesses are to the economy and to our communities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal