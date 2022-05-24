Scottish Government opens up first tranche of £500m transition fund for north-east By Andrew Dykes May 24, 2022, 3:42 pm Updated: May 24, 2022, 5:52 pm 0 Scottish employment minister Richard Lochhead told delegates at the Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) annual conference in Aberdeen that the Just Transtion Fund would start opening for applications at the end of the month. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Bids for funding to support switch to net-zero in North East set to open Green jobs passport plans set out to support future of thousands of oil and gas workers Up to 9,000 new jobs or as many as 17,000 axed – two possible outcomes for north-east energy sector Peterhead carbon capture project worth up to £60m to north east – report