North east MP calls for chancellor to back £7.5 billion green freeport bid

By Erikka Askeland
June 14, 2022, 6:00 am
MP Stephen Flynn said the region's bid "must be at the forefront" of any decision on investment if the UK was "serious" about energy security and net zero.
Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn has written to the UK chancellor urging him to back the north east’s bid to secure status as a green freeport.

In his letter he said the region’s bid “must be at the forefront” of any decision on investment if the UK was “serious about the challenges of the future in terms of energy security and net zero”.

The UK and Scottish Government will choose two areas in Scotland to win the status which brings with it the ability to attract investors and employers through tax incentives and a share of a £52 million government funding pot.

Four groups have confirmed bids ahead of next week’s deadline on 20 June to apply.

Partners supporting the joint Aberdeen/Peterhead green freeport bid launched their campaign to win the status.<br />Pictured L to R are: Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive, Port of Aberdeen; Simon Brebner, chief executive, Peterhead Port Authority; Jon Matthews, group head of capital and planning, Aberdeen International Airport; Sian Lloyd Rees, managing director, Aker Offshore Wind; Sir Ian Wood;  Steve Murphy, chief commercial officer, Storegga; Sivaram Gollakota, head of supply chain, Shell UK. Photo Paul Glendell

The North East of Scotland Green Freeport consortium– led by the Port of Aberdeen, Peterhead Port Authority, Aberdeen International Airport, and the region’s two councils recently unveiled their intent to bid and said it could create 30,000 jobs and deliver a £7.5 billion boost to the economy if it was successful.

Other strong contenders include Port of Cromarty Firth and Global Energy Group, which are are spearheading the Opportunity Cromarty Firth bid.

These partners, which also includes Port of Inverness and Inverness Airport, have estimated a successful bid on the west coast of Scotland will create 20,000 jobs across the Highlands.

Foundations for the Seagreen offshore wind farm at Port of Nigg in the Cromarty Firth highlight some of the strengths of the Opportunity Cromarty Firth bid.

Another favourite is the Firth of Forth Green Freeport bid which takes in the ports of Grangemouth, Leith and Rosyth. These partners, led by Forth Ports, have predicted their joint bid for a green freeport would create 50,000 jobs.

The Clyde Green Freeport project is being prepared by a partnership consisting of Glasgow Airport, Clydeport, Mossend International Railfreight Park in North Lanarkshire and the Glasgow City Region councils.

However it is thought Dumfries and Galloway has decided against pursuing a green freeport at Cairnryan, after a vote to exclude P&O Ferries from its proposals

What is a green freeport?

In his letter to Mr Sunak, Mr Flynn said the north east bid formed part of a “coherent strategy” which has attracted widespread support.

He wrote: “Aberdeen and the north east is the home of our energy sector and it is uniquely placed to use a green freeport to help meet both the Scottish and UK Governments net zero ambitions, deliver jobs and boost the economy.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. Photo Daniel Leal/PA Wire

“It is estimated that a successful bid will create 30,000 jobs and deliver a £7.5bn financial boost by harnessing our offshore industry expertise and supply chains, something which is critical to the success of the north east, but also the entire country as we look towards a low carbon energy future.

“The bid is supported by industry experts, politicians across the political spectrum and forms part of a coherent strategy with the development of the new south harbour, plans for an Energy Transition Zone in Aberdeen and, with the Acorn project placed on your reserve list, carbon capture facilities.

“If we are serious about the challenges of the future in terms of energy security and net zero, then Aberdeen and the wider North East must be at the forefront of investment.

“We have the expertise and innovation to drive economies across these islands forward and deliver our shared ambitions for growth and net zero and I urge you to back the North East Scotland Green Freeport bid.”

