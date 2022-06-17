People moves news: Net Zero Technology Centre, CNR and TechFest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
People moves news: Net Zero Technology Centre, CNR and TechFest

By Keith Findlay
June 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 17, 2022, 11:05 am
Sian Lloyd Rees.
Energy industry stalwart Sian Lloyd Rees has joined the board of the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC).

Ms Rees, the UK managing director of Aker Offshore Wind and the sector’s “supply chain champion”, will work with NZTC chief executive Colette Cohen and chairman Martin Gilbert to set the centre’s strategic direction.

‘Great track record’

Ms Rees said: “The centre has a great track record of delivering technology innovations that are shaping our future energy industry, and I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute towards defining its future strategic direction.”

In a career spanning over 25 years, Ms Rees has extensive business experience as a senior leader in the energy and IT industry.

She has held several leadership roles in blue-chip and start-up companies.

She is vice co-chairwoman of the board of industry body Offshore Energies UK and last year was named the industry’s supply chain champion for delivering the North Sea Transition Deal, signed with government.

Ms Rees also sits on the board of the Aberdeen Energy Transition Zone and is a member of the steering group for the DeepWind Cluster, representing firms in the Scottish offshore wind supply chain.

“Her wealth of experience in leading organisations and driving innovation will bring invaluable wisdom and insight to the centre as we continue to support the energy industry in decarbonising and diversifying to deliver a net-zero future,” Ms Cohen said.

All change at the top at CNR International

Meanwhile, a senior figure at North Sea operator CNR International has decided to call time on his career.

David Whitehouse, the company’s managing director and vice-president of development operations, has announced his retirement after two decades with CNR.

He has been replaced by Barry Duncan, who is now in the roles of MD and vice-president for finance.

Mr Duncan was previously vice-president and finance director at the oil and gas firm.

CNR Ninian Northern
David Whitehouse,  who has retired as MD at CNR International.

Another leading energy industry figure with a new role is Brenda Wyllie.

Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (Stem) education charity TechFest has appointed her as its new chairwoman.

Ms Wyllie, northern North Sea and west of Shetland area manager for the North Sea Transition Authority, takes over from energy journalist Jeremy Cresswell in the role.

Brenda Wyllie.

“This is an exciting time to join the TechFest board,” Ms Wyllie said, adding: “The organisation is extremely passionate about what it does and we have already started to strategise how we can maximise its activity.”

Alongside a year-round programme of education events, TechFest also runs Aberdeen and North-east Scotland’s annual festival of Stem.

‘I was in awe of the ambition and mission’

Ms Wyllie said: “From the moment I took my kids to a TechFest summer festival, I was in awe of the ambition and mission.

“The hands-on experiments encourage young people to embrace Stem subjects, completely aligned with my parenting ethos.

“It is amazing to see how young people understand the basic principles far more when they are allowed to have fun.

“TechFest truly provides STEM accessibility to all ages and I am excited to play a part in it.”

