Exclusive: Headquarters revealed for Energy Transition Zone firm

The firm that was set up to deliver an Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) in Aberdeen will soon make its home in the city’s west end.

ETZ Limited will move into Blenheim Gate, on Blenheim Place, The Press and Journal can exclusively reveal today.

The company is expected to move into the “plug-and-play” accommodation “swiftly”, allowing it to integrate its growing team and quickly get on with the job of creating a focal point for the energy transition in the north-east.

It is hoped the ETZ, which is backed by economic development partnership Opportunity North East, as well as £56 million of funding from the Scottish and UK governments, will make the region one of the most exciting and attractive locations in Europe to develop and accelerate low carbon energies.

Commercial property giant CBRE secured the deal giving ETZ Ltd the whole second floor of the newly refurbished Blenheim Gate office complex, whose past occupants include Premier Oil.

Five-year lease

ETZ Ltd’s new headquarters extends to 4,445sq ft and features a roof terrace, with the company agreeing a five-year lease.

Maggie McGinlay, chief executive, ETZ Ltd, said: “The Energy Transition Zone is an ambitious project that will reposition the north-east of Scotland as a globally recognised integrated energy cluster focused on the delivery of net-zero.

“Our clear ambition is to develop a sustainable, long-term international industry base that delivers sustainable growth and jobs for the region.

“Securing our fantastic new office and being able to get up and running so quickly will help us to ensure we accelerate our efforts to meet this ambition.”

Amy Tyler, associate director at CBRE in Aberdeen, said: “It is great news that we can announce that we have secured space in the newly refurbished Blenheim Gate for ETZ Ltd after a rigorous selection process.

“The team was keen to find somewhere where they could be up and running quickly, so the plug-and-play option in this building was an ideal fit.

“Not only does it save on fit-out costs, but the team can swiftly set up operations, allowing them to integrate the team and to get on with their job.”

Aberdeen-based property developer and investor Esson Properties led the recent refurbishment at Blenheim Gate.

The major renovation included updating all mechanical and electrical services and installing bicycle racks and electric vehicle charging points.

Touch-free technology is also featured heavily throughout the building. with hygiene in mind.

‘Best-in-class’

A spokesman for Esson Properties said: “We are delighted to welcome ETZ Ltd to its new home, a best-in-class office environment encouraging carbon and energy reduction which is both efficient and sustainable in a prime office location.

“Blenheim Gate goes a long way to assist occupiers in satisfying corporate environmental responsibility.”

ETZ Ltd was established in April to deliver a purpose-built net-zero green space connected to the coastline and next to the new £350m-plus south harbour.

The project is expected to support 2,500 direct jobs and a further 10,000 energy transition-related roles across the region.

It is hoped it will play a pivotal role in establishing the north-east as a global leader in energy transition and a net exporter of products, services, technologies and skills.

