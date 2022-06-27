Buyer sought for life sciences firm 4D Pharma after it enters administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buyer sought for life sciences firm 4D Pharma after it enters administration

By Kelly Wilson
June 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Labwork being undertaken by biotechnology firm 4D Pharma.
Labwork being undertaken by biotechnology firm 4D Pharma.

Administrators for biotechnology firm 4D Pharma have confirmed they are seeking a buyer for the business, while currently trying to “stabilise” it.

The London-listed company entered administration on Friday after its lender, Oxford Finance, demanded immediate repayment of outstanding loans which stand at about US$13.86m (£11.3m).

With 4d Pharma unable to pay from its cash resources, James Clark and David Pike of Interpath Advisory were appointed as joint administrators.

Aberdeen-based subsidiary not affected

Four wholly-owned subsidiaries – Aberdeen-based 4D Pharma Research, 4D Pharma Cork, 4D Pharma Leon SLU and 4D Pharma Delaware Incorporated – are not in administration, with Interpath confirming these continue to trade as normal.

Interpath managing director and joint administrator James Clark, said: “Since its inception, 4D Pharma has been at the forefront of innovation around the development and use of live biotherapeutic products but, unfortunately, has been impacted by the growing uncertainty gripping the capital markets.

“Our intention is to try to stabilise the company in the immediate term, whilst we assess options for the business.

“We would encourage any parties interested in acquiring the business to contact us at the earliest opportunity.

life sciences 4D Pharma

“At this stage, 4D Pharma plc’s subsidiaries remain outside of an insolvency process and continue to trade.”

It was in July last year that 4D Pharma managed to secure a line of credit worth up to $30m – about £24.4m at today’s exchange rate – from Oxford Finance, which provides capital for healthcare and life sciences companies globally.

4D Pharma immediately drew down £10.2m of this to support drug research and development.

Aberdeen presence

More than 30 researchers are involved in the discovery and pre-clinical testing of drugs in 4D Pharma’s Aberdeen operation, at Foresterhill, although the group’s head office is in Leeds.

The company is focused on live biotherapeutics, a relatively new group of medicines that use bacteria in the human body – the microbiome – to tackle disease.

4D Pharma initially grew out of GT Biologics, a spinout of Aberdeen University’s Rowett Institute of Nutrition and Health.

