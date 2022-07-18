Oil and gas regulator takes £7m lease on new Aberdeen HQ, Shell starts relocation By Andrew Dykes and Erikka Askeland July 18, 2022, 3:02 pm Updated: July 18, 2022, 3:21 pm 1 [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Barbelow beer garden to open, TV company’s old HQ becoming new Aberdeen home, Macduff flats row and memorial cairn tribute to Clan Farquharson chief Plans to turn Aberdeen boutique into ‘leisure learning’ centre, new Berryden supermarket, George Street Santander to become restaurant and hotel taking over Ballater care home as staff digs Energy security in focus at Offshore Energy UK conference in Aberdeen Shell reveals record £7bn quarterly profits thanks to soaring oil and gas prices